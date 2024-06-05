English
Published: 2024-06-05 15:00:00 CEST
Arise AB
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange
Earn-out payment for project Ranasjö- and Salsjöhöjden has been agreed

Arise AB (publ) ("Arise") has entered into an agreement regarding the settlement of the earn-out payment for project Ranasjö- and Salsjöhöjden. According to the agreement, the earn-out payment amounts to EUR 6.6 million which Arise is expected to receive during June 2024.

Halmstad, 5 June 2024

Arise AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:
Per-Erik Eriksson, CEO, Arise AB, +46 702 409 902

This information is information that Arise AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 5 June 2024 at 15.00 CEST.

About Arise

Arise is a leading independent company that realises new green energy. The company develops, builds, sells and manages renewable electricity production. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Arise AB (publ), P.O. Box 808, SE-301 18 Halmstad, Sweden, telephone 46 (0)10 450 71 00, corporate id .no. 556274-6726. E-mailinfo@arise.se,www.arise.se


Attachments:
06056124.pdf

This news release was distributed by Company News System, www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/marketnotices
To subscribe on regulatory news from this company, go to the subscription page

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Arise AB published this content on 05 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2024 13:03:09 UTC.