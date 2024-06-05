Arise : Earn out payment for project Ranasjö and Salsjöhöjden has been agreed
June 05, 2024 at 09:04 am EDT
Published: 2024-06-05 15:00:00 CEST
Arise AB
Earn-out payment for project Ranasjö- and Salsjöhöjden has been agreed
Arise AB (publ) ("Arise") has entered into an agreement regarding the settlement of the earn-out payment for project Ranasjö- and Salsjöhöjden. According to the agreement, the earn-out payment amounts to EUR 6.6 million which Arise is expected to receive during June 2024.
Halmstad, 5 June 2024
Arise AB (publ)
For further information, please contact:
Per-Erik Eriksson, CEO, Arise AB, +46 702 409 902
This information is information that Arise AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication on 5 June 2024 at 15.00 CEST.
About Arise
Arise is a leading independent company that realises new green energy. The company develops, builds, sells and manages renewable electricity production. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
Arise AB is a Sweden-based company engaged in the renewable energy industry. Arise manages the entire value chain - from exploration and permit management to financing, construction, sales and long-term management of wind power electricity production. The Company's business model consists of three areas: Project development, construction and sales of projects for renewable electricity production; Management of renewable electricity production; Production and sales of electricity and electricity certificates. The business areas are reported in two business segments. The purpose of the Development and management segment is to develop, construct, sell and manage wind farms. Own wind power operations are the Groupâs wholly owned operational wind farms that are owned in separate subsidiaries.