Arise AB (publ) ("Arise") has entered into an agreement regarding the settlement of the earn-out payment for project Ranasjö- and Salsjöhöjden. According to the agreement, the earn-out payment amounts to EUR 6.6 million which Arise is expected to receive during June 2024.

Halmstad, 5 June 2024

Arise AB (publ)



