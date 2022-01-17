Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Arista Networks, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANET   US0404131064

ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.

(ANET)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arista Networks to Announce Q4 2021 Financial Results on Monday, February 14th 2022

01/17/2022 | 04:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Announces participation in upcoming investor events

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will release its financial results for the quarter ended December 31st, 2021 after U.S. markets close on Monday, February 14th, 2022. The results will be included in a press release with accompanying financial information that will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

Arista’s executive management team will host a conference call on February 14th, beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss financial results and business highlights. Interested parties may access the call by dialing (888) 330-2502 in the United States or +1 (240) 789-2713 from international locations. The Conference ID is 5655862. Please dial-in ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. In addition, a live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, a replay of the audio webcast will be available on Arista’s Investor Relations website.

Upcoming Investor Event Participation

Arista also announces it will participate in the following events in March with the financial community:

JMP Securities Technology Conference
Ita Brennan, CFO
Monday, March 7, 2022
Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference
Ita Brennan, CFO
Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com

A live audio webcast of these events will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is an industry leader in data-driven, client to cloud networking for large data center, campus and routing environments. Arista’s award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation, analytics and security through CloudVision® and Arista EOS®, an advanced network operating system. For more information, visit www.arista.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.
04:01pArista Networks to Announce Q4 2021 Financial Results on Monday, February 14th 2022
BU
01/13INSIDER SELL : Arista Networks
MT
01/10Credit Suisse Raises Arista Networks' Price Target to $166 from $127 After Sector Drive..
MT
01/06INSIDER SELL : Arista Networks
MT
2021Thinking about trading options or stock in Futu Holdings, Novavax, Fortinet, Advanced M..
PR
2021Citigroup Adjusts Arista Networks' Price Target to $150 From $123, Maintains Neutral Ra..
MT
2021Cleveland Research Upgrades Arista Networks to Buy From Neutral
MT
2021TRACKINSIGHT : 5G ETFs grow amid technology edge power struggle
TI
2021INSIDER SELL : Arista Networks
MT
2021JPMorgan Adjusts Arista Networks' Price Target to $150 From $147.50, Reiterates Overwei..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 914 M - -
Net income 2021 816 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 416 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 50,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 39 867 M 39 867 M -
EV / Sales 2021 12,5x
EV / Sales 2022 9,52x
Nbr of Employees 2 613
Free-Float 73,4%
Chart ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Arista Networks, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 129,74 $
Average target price 134,18 $
Spread / Average Target 3,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jayshree V. Ullal President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ita M. Brennan Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Andreas Bechtolsheim Chairman & Chief Development Officer
Kenneth Duda Chief Technology Officer, SVP-Software Engineering
John F. McCool Chief Platform Officer & Senior VP-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-9.75%39 867
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-3.17%258 792
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-7.57%42 415
ERICSSON2.66%37 915
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-4.19%35 459
NOKIA OYJ-8.06%33 055