Arista : to Announce Q3 2021 Financial Results on Monday, November 1st, 2021

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 after U.S. markets close on Monday, November 1st, 2021. The results will be included in a press release with accompanying financial information that will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

Arista’s executive management team will host a conference call on November 1st, beginning at 1:15 p.m. PT (4:15 p.m. ET) to discuss financial results and business highlights. Interested parties may access the call by dialing (833) 968-2211 in the United States or +1 (778) 560-2896 from international locations. The Conference ID is 1552223. Please dial-in ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. In addition, a live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, a replay of the audio webcast will be available on Arista’s Investor Relations website.

Following the financial results conference call, Arista Networks will host its Analyst Day 2021 on Monday, November 1st, 2021 beginning at 3:00 p.m. PT (6:00 p.m. ET). Interested participants will be able to join the virtual event through the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

Arista’s Analyst Day 2021 will include presentations by Jayshree Ullal, President and CEO, along with other members of the executive team outlining Arista’s vision and strategy, technological innovations, financial outlooks and long term goals. A live Q&A session with Arista's executive team will follow the presentation.

Upcoming Investor Event Participation

Arista also announces it will participate in the following events in November and December with the financial community:

Needham's Virtual Security, Networking & Communications Conference

Mark Foss, SVP - Global Operations & Marketing

Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Time: 11:45am ET / 8:45am PT

Wells Fargo TMT Summit

Anshul Sadana, COO

Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com

UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference

Ita Brennan, CFO

Monday, December 6, 2021

Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com

Barclays 2021 TMT Conference

Ita Brennan, CFO

Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com

A live audio webcast of these events will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is an industry leader in data-driven, client to cloud networking for large data center, campus and routing environments. Arista’s award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation, analytics and security through CloudVision® and Arista EOS®, an advanced network operating system. For more information, visit www.arista.com.

