Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Arista Networks, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANET   US0404131064

ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.

(ANET)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 10/04 03:54:50 pm
343.2 USD   -2.08%
04:02pARISTA : to Announce Q3 2021 Financial Results on Monday, November 1st, 2021
BU
09/15INSIDER SELL : Arista Networks
MT
09/10INSIDER SELL : Arista Networks
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arista : to Announce Q3 2021 Financial Results on Monday, November 1st, 2021

10/04/2021 | 04:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Announces participation in upcoming analyst day and investor events

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 after U.S. markets close on Monday, November 1st, 2021. The results will be included in a press release with accompanying financial information that will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

Arista’s executive management team will host a conference call on November 1st, beginning at 1:15 p.m. PT (4:15 p.m. ET) to discuss financial results and business highlights. Interested parties may access the call by dialing (833) 968-2211 in the United States or +1 (778) 560-2896 from international locations. The Conference ID is 1552223. Please dial-in ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. In addition, a live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, a replay of the audio webcast will be available on Arista’s Investor Relations website.

Following the financial results conference call, Arista Networks will host its Analyst Day 2021 on Monday, November 1st, 2021 beginning at 3:00 p.m. PT (6:00 p.m. ET). Interested participants will be able to join the virtual event through the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

Arista’s Analyst Day 2021 will include presentations by Jayshree Ullal, President and CEO, along with other members of the executive team outlining Arista’s vision and strategy, technological innovations, financial outlooks and long term goals. A live Q&A session with Arista's executive team will follow the presentation.

Upcoming Investor Event Participation

Arista also announces it will participate in the following events in November and December with the financial community:

Needham's Virtual Security, Networking & Communications Conference
Mark Foss, SVP - Global Operations & Marketing
Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Time: 11:45am ET / 8:45am PT

Wells Fargo TMT Summit
Anshul Sadana, COO
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com

UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference
Ita Brennan, CFO
Monday, December 6, 2021
Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com

Barclays 2021 TMT Conference
Ita Brennan, CFO
Wednesday, December 8, 2021
Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com

A live audio webcast of these events will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is an industry leader in data-driven, client to cloud networking for large data center, campus and routing environments. Arista’s award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation, analytics and security through CloudVision® and Arista EOS®, an advanced network operating system. For more information, visit www.arista.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.
04:02pARISTA : to Announce Q3 2021 Financial Results on Monday, November 1st, 2021
BU
09/15INSIDER SELL : Arista Networks
MT
09/10INSIDER SELL : Arista Networks
MT
09/07ARISTA : Selected to Build Australian Securities Exchange Next Generation Campus Network
BU
09/07Arista Networks, Inc. Selected to Build Australian Securities Exchange Next Generation ..
CI
09/07INSIDER SELL : Arista Networks
MT
08/24ARISTA : Extends Cloud-Grade Routing to the Network Edge
BU
08/24Arista Networks, Inc. Announces Expansion of its Cloud-Grade Routing Solutions for Next..
CI
08/13INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Selling Trend Prolonged at Arista Networks
MT
08/12ARISTA : ANET) sees Significant Insider Selling Continuing
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 864 M - -
Net income 2021 753 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 257 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 37,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 26 888 M 26 888 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,25x
EV / Sales 2022 7,06x
Nbr of Employees 2 613
Free-Float 73,3%
Chart ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Arista Networks, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 350,48 $
Average target price 403,65 $
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jayshree V. Ullal President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ita M. Brennan Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Andreas Bechtolsheim Chairman & Chief Development Officer
Kenneth Duda Chief Technology Officer, SVP-Software Engineering
John F. McCool Chief Platform Officer & Senior VP-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.20.62%26 888
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.23.22%232 566
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.37.78%39 674
ERICSSON0.45%37 273
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-15.12%35 812
NOKIA OYJ50.63%31 067