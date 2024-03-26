Visa, Mastercard Agree to Lower Swipe Fees

The card networks would cap credit-card interchange fees for five years as part of a settlement with merchants.

Canada's Poor Productivity Has Reached Emergency Status, Senior Central Bank Official Says

Bank of Canada's senior deputy governor, Carolyn Rogers, warns that a turnaround is urgently needed to protect the economy from future bouts of inflation.

Cyber Leaders Struggle With Heightened Job Expectations, Communicating With Board

Around one-third of C-suite executives said they believe their companies' cybersecurity leaders paint an overly rosy picture of their security programs, a survey finds.

Larry Fink Says World Leaders Must Address Growing Retirement Crisis

The BlackRock CEO's annual letter says demographics will strain retirement systems.

M&A Gathers Steam for Biotech Startups

Mergers and acquisitions of venture-backed drug developers are starting to rebound following a relatively slow period in 2023, brightening the outlook for venture capitalists seeking to cash out of biotechnology investments.

James's Take: Rise of Continuation Funds Highlights Potential Conflicts

More private-equity firms are using so-called continuation funds to extend their hold on certain assets and allow investors in older funds backing those assets to potentially cash out. But the increasingly popular tool comes with its share of potential conflicts.

Why Treasury Yields Are Rising Despite Rate-Cut Expectations

The yield on the government's 10-year note has climbed since the start of the year, propping up mortgage rates.

A Way for Energy Investors to Ride the AI Boom

Investors watching artificial intelligence are turning to a typically sleepy corner of the market: companies that own power plants. Is the run-up justified?

SEC Fines Arista Co-Founder $1 Million Over Insider Trading Claims

The Wall Street regulator alleged that while he was serving as chair of Arista in July 2019, Bechtolsheim learned about an impending acquisition of Acacia Communications and profitably traded on that confidential information.

China Merchants Bank Gains on Dividend Surprise

China Merchants Bank's shares rose after the lender surprised with a boost in its dividend ratio while annual earnings came in largely as expected.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-26-24 1615ET