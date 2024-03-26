Shares of technology companies were more or less flat amid doubts about the sustainability of an artificial-intelligence rally.

Nvidia shares ticked down, but the maker of high-end chips remained above $2.3 trillion in market valuation, closing in on Apple as the world's largest company by market capitalization.

South Korea's SK Hynix plans to invest roughly $4 billion to build an advanced chip-packaging facility in West Lafayette, Ind., Biden administration's efforts to "reshore" semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S.

SK Hynix currently serving as the exclusive partner to Nvidia's most advanced graphic-processor units. The two types of chips get bundled together, enabling faster data-processing speeds critical to generative AI tools, such as OpenAI's ChatGPT.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Andy Bechtolsheim, the co-founder of Sun Microsystems and Arista Networks, has agreed to pay almost $1 million to resolve claims that he committed insider trading.

Galaxy Digital Holdings' shares pulled back Tuesday despite the digital asset and blockchain company's earnings for the latest quarter beating expectations and Galaxy pointing to strength in the new year on the back of market volatility.

Chinese internet giant Alibaba Group has abandoned plans to spin off its logistics arm, dealing a major blow to Hong Kong's beleaguered initial public offering market.

Tesla shares recouped some of their recent losses as the electric-car maker reportedly shifted resources to marketing its self-driving software.

China filed a complaint at the World Trade Organization over electric-vehicle incentives included in the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, saying that it was discriminatory and distorted fair competition.

Adam Neumann, the former chief executive and co-founder of co-working office-space pioneer WeWork, recently submitted an offer to buy the bankrupt co-working company for more than $500 million, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Hard-drive maker Seagate Technology surged after analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley raised their rating on the company's shares to overweight.

