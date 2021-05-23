Aristocrat 1st Half Statutory Net Profit Falls; Expect Growth Over Full Year

By Mike Cherney



SYDNEY--Australian-based slots manufacturer Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. said its statutory net profit in the fiscal first half fell due to one-time items, but that it expects strong growth over the full year.

Aristocrat said statutory net profit was 346 million Australian dollars (US$267 million) in the six months ended in March, a decline of 74% over the prior year. The company said the decline reflected the recognition of a deferred tax asset in the prior corresponding period.

Excluding one-time items, Aristocrat said its normalized net profit, before amortization of acquired intangibles, was about A$411 million, an increase of 12%, largely driven by growth in its digital business. Normalized earnings before interest, tax and other items, or Ebitda, was A$750 million, up 6%.

Overall, revenue declined 1% to A$2.23 billion.

The company declared an interim dividend of 15 Australian cents per share. There was no interim dividend last year.

The results are in line with Aristocrat's trading update last week, in which the company previewed some of the figures. Aside from digital, Aristocrat said the result reflected strong performance in Americas and Australia and New Zealand, but was partly offset by some international markets that were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Looking ahead, Aristocrat said it expected strong growth over the full year to Sept. 30, assuming no material change in economic and industry conditions.

Specifically, it expects enhanced market-leading positions in gaming operations, measured by the number of machines that are operating and game performance. It also expects sustainable growth in floor share across key gaming outright sales markets, as well as further digital bookings.

"We enter the second half of fiscal 2021 with excellent momentum, resilience, and confidence with a strong balance sheet to continue to invest organically to grow share and accelerate growth through M&A in line with our rigorous criteria," said Chief Executive Trevor Croker.

Write to Mike Cherney at mike.cherney@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-23-21 1917ET