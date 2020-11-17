Log in
Aristocrat Leisure : Appendix 3G

11/17/2020 | 05:53pm EST

This appendix is not available as an online form

Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement

+Rule 3.10.3A, 3.10.3B, 3.10.3C

Appendix 3G

Notification of issue, conversion or payment up of equity

+securities

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

If you are an entity incorporated outside Australia and you are issuing a new class of +securities other than CDIs, you will need to obtain and provide an International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) for that class. Further information on the requirement for the notification of an ISIN is available from the Create Online Forms page. ASX is unable to create the new ISIN for non-Australian issuers.

*Denotes minimum information required for first lodgement of this form, with exceptions provided in specific notes for certain questions. The balance of the information, where applicable, must be provided as soon as reasonably practicable by the entity.

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

Question

Question

Answer

no

1.1

*Name of entity

Aristocrat Leisure Limited

We (the entity here named) give notice of the issue,

conversion or payment up of the following unquoted

+securities.

1.2

*Registration type and number

ABN: 44 002 818 368

Please supply your ABN, ARSN, ARBN, ACN or

another registration type and number (if you supply

another registration type, please specify both the type

of registration and the registration number).

1.3

*ASX issuer code

ALL

1.4

*This announcement is

A new announcement

Tick whichever is applicable.

An update/amendment to a previous

announcement

A cancellation of a previous

announcement

1.4a

*Reason for update

Issue of equity +securities

Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above. A

reason must be provided for an update.

1.4b

*Date of previous announcement to this

N/A

update

Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above.

1.4c

*Reason for cancellation

N/A

Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above.

1.4d

*Date of previous announcement to this

N/A

cancellation

Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above.

1.5

*Date of this announcement

18 November 2020

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

31 January 2020

Page 1

This appendix is not available as an online form

Appendix 3G

Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement

Notification of issue, conversion or

payment up of equity +securities

Part 2 - Type of issue

Question

Question

Answer

No.

2.1

*The +securities the subject of this

+Securities issued as a result of options

notification are:

being exercised or other +convertible

Select whichever item is applicable.

+securities being converted and that are

If you wish to notify ASX of different types of issues of

not to be quoted on ASX

securities, please complete a separate Appendix 3G

Partly paid +securities that have been

for each type of issue.

fully paid up and that are not to be

quoted on ASX

+Securities issued under an +employee

incentive scheme that are not being

immediately quoted on ASX

Other [please specify]

If you have selected 'other' please provide the

circumstances of the issue here:

2.2a.1

Please state the number and type of

N/A

options that were exercised or other

+convertible securities that were converted

(including their ASX security code if

available)?

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"securities issued as a result of options being

exercised or other convertible securities being

converted and that are not to be quoted on ASX".

2.2a.2

And the date the options were exercised or

N/A

other +convertible securities were

converted:

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"securities issued as a result of options being

exercised or other convertible securities being

converted and that are not to be quoted on ASX".

Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the

date the last of the options was exercised or

convertible securities was converted.

2.2b.1

Please state the number and type of partly

N/A

paid +securities that were fully paid up

(including their ASX security code if

available)?

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"partly paid securities that have been paid up and that

are not to be quoted on ASX".

2.2b.2

And the date the +securities were fully paid

N/A

up:

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"partly paid securities that have been paid up and that

are not to be quoted on ASX".

Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the

date the last of the securities was fully paid up.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

31 January 2020

Page 2

This appendix is not available as an online form

Appendix 3G

Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement

Notification of issue, conversion or

payment up of equity +securities

2.2c.1

Please state the number and type of

7,149 performance share rights (ALLAA)

+securities (including their ASX security

issued under the Aristocrat Employee Equity

code) issued under an +employee

Plan ("EEP").

incentive scheme that are not being

immediately quoted on ASX

428,062 performance share rights (ALLAA)

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

issued under the Aristocrat Long Term

"securities issued under an employee incentive

Incentive Plan ("LTIP").

scheme that are not being immediately quoted on

ASX".

478,110 performance share rights (ALLAA)

issued under the Aristocrat Deferred

Employee Equity Plan ("DEEP").

2.2c.2

*Please attach a document or provide

Each performance share right entitles the

holder to one fully paid ordinary share in

details of a URL link for a document lodged

Aristocrat (ASX:ALL) at the end of the

with ASX detailing the terms of the

relevant performance period, subject to

+employee incentive scheme or a

achieving against performance-based

summary of the terms.

conditions.

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"securities issued under an employee incentive

For details of the LTIP rules and Deferred

scheme that are not being immediately quoted on

ASX".

STIP share plan rules, please refer to

Aristocrat's Remuneration Report contained

in Aristocrat's FY2020 Results

Announcement.

(https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-

gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02310056-

2A1264362?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a

206a39ff4)

For details of the EEP rules, please refer to

the attached Annexure A

For details of the DEEP rules, please refer

to the attached Annexure A

2.2c.3

*Are any of these +securities being issued

Yes

to +key management personnel (KMP) or

an +associate

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"securities issued under an employee incentive

scheme that are not being immediately quoted on

ASX".

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

31 January 2020

Page 3

This appendix is not available as an online form

Appendix 3G

Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement

Notification of issue, conversion or

payment up of equity +securities

2.2c.3.a

*Provide details of the recipients and the number of +securities issued to each of them.

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "securities issued under an employee incentive scheme that are

not being immediately quoted on ASX" and your response to Q2.2c.3 is "Yes". Repeat the detail in the table

below for each KMP involved in the issue. If the securities are being issued to the KMP, repeat the name of the

KMP or insert "Same" in "Name of registered holder". If the securities are being issued to an associate of a KMP,

insert the name of the associate in "Name of registered holder".

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

Julie Cameron-Doe

Same

82,320 performance share rights

Mitchell Bowen

Same

98,784 performance share rights

Michael Lang

Same

65,856 performance share rights

Vesting of the performance share rights is subject to the relevant KMP achieving against

performance-based hurdles (including annual deliverables against Aristocrat's medium-

term growth strategy). Further details of these grants are set out in Aristocrat's 2020

Remuneration Report contained in its FY2020 Results Announcement.

(https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02310056-

2A1264362?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4)

2.2d.1

*The purpose(s) for which the entity is

To raise additional working capital

issuing the +securities is:

To fund the retirement of debt

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

To pay for the acquisition of an asset

"Other".

You may select one or more of the items in the list.

[provide details below]

To pay for services rendered

[provide details below]

Other [provide details below]

Additional details:

2.2d.2

Please provide any further information

N/A

needed to understand the circumstances in

which you are notifying the issue of these

+securities to ASX, including (if applicable)

why the issue of the +securities has not

been previously announced to the market

in an Appendix 3B

You must answer this question if your response to

Q2.1 is "Other". If there is no other information to

provide, please answer "Not applicable" or "N/A".

2.3

*The +securities being issued are:

Additional +securities in an existing

Tick whichever is applicable

unquoted class that is already recorded

by ASX ("existing class")

New +securities in an unquoted class

that is not yet recorded by ASX ("new

class")

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

31 January 2020

Page 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. published this content on 18 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2020 22:52:03 UTC
