Aristocrat Leisure : Australia's Aristocrat Leisure to buy Britain's Playtech for $2.9 billion

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Quality stocks
Momentum stocks
trend-following stocks
ESG Stocks
Investment themes
Water
Sin stocks
Biotechnology
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Place your bets
Europe's family businesses
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Water
Sin stocks
Biotechnology
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Place your bets
Europe's family businesses
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
Australia
Australian Stock Exchange
Aristocrat Leisure Limited
News
Summary
ALL
AU000000ALL7
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED
(ALL)
Add to my list
Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/15
45.79
AUD
+0.48%
05:17p
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE
: Australia's Aristocrat Leisure to buy Britain's Playtech for $2.9 billion
RE
10/06
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE
: is Certified as a Great Place to Work
PU
09/29
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE
: Launches all.flex global work model
PU
Summary
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
Aristocrat Leisure : Australia's Aristocrat Leisure to buy Britain's Playtech for $2.9 billion
10/17/2021 | 05:17pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
(Reuters) - Australian gambling machine maker Aristocrat Leisure Ltd said on Monday it offered to buy UK-based gaming software supplier Playtech Plc for 2.1 billion pounds ($2.89 billion).
($1 = 0.7273 pounds)
(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)
© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED
0.48%
45.79
47.71%
PLAYTECH PLC
1.27%
429.2
6.95%
All news about ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED
05:17p
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE
: Australia's Aristocrat Leisure to buy Britain's Playtech for $2.9 bil..
RE
10/06
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE
: is Certified as a Great Place to Work
PU
09/29
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE
: Launches all.flex global work model
PU
09/28
BOYD GAMING
: California Visitor Hits $665,000 Jackpot at The Orleans; Second Buffalo Gran..
AQ
09/17
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE
: 16 09 2021 Transcript
PU
09/17
Scientific Games seeks $5 bln lotteries unit IPO in Australia - sources
RE
09/16
Aristocrat Leisure to Seek M&A
CI
09/14
BOYD GAMING
: Las Vegas Local Scores Million-Dollar Jackpot On Aristocrat Gaming's Buffalo..
AQ
08/19
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE
: Continues to invest in expanding digital game pipeline and portfolio ..
PU
07/28
Aristocrat Technologies, Inc., Marker Trax Announce Partnership to Enhance Digital Wall..
CI
More news
Financials
AUD
USD
Sales 2021
4 607 M
3 419 M
3 419 M
Net income 2021
743 M
551 M
551 M
Net Debt 2021
1 220 M
905 M
905 M
P/E ratio 2021
39,8x
Yield 2021
0,86%
Capitalization
29 240 M
21 703 M
21 699 M
EV / Sales 2021
6,61x
EV / Sales 2022
5,68x
Nbr of Employees
6 000
Free-Float
88,4%
More Financials
Chart ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
45,79 AUD
Average target price
45,26 AUD
Spread / Average Target
-1,16%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Trevor J. Croker
Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Julie Cameron-Doe
Chief Financial Officer
Neil Gregory Chatfield
Non-Executive Chairman
James Alvarez
Chief Information Officer
Andy Hendrickson
Chief Technology Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED
47.71%
21 703
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC
3.86%
35 216
EVOLUTION AB
65.88%
34 596
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
49.06%
23 629
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
-33.86%
22 305
DRAFTKINGS INC.
3.26%
19 516
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave