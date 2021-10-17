Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Aristocrat Leisure Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALL   AU000000ALL7

ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED

(ALL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aristocrat Leisure : Australia's Aristocrat Leisure to buy Britain's Playtech for $2.9 billion

10/17/2021 | 05:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Australian gambling machine maker Aristocrat Leisure Ltd said on Monday it offered to buy UK-based gaming software supplier Playtech Plc for 2.1 billion pounds ($2.89 billion).

($1 = 0.7273 pounds)

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED 0.48% 45.79 End-of-day quote.47.71%
PLAYTECH PLC 1.27% 429.2 Delayed Quote.6.95%
All news about ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED
05:17pARISTOCRAT LEISURE : Australia's Aristocrat Leisure to buy Britain's Playtech for $2.9 bil..
RE
10/06ARISTOCRAT LEISURE : is Certified as a Great Place to Work
PU
09/29ARISTOCRAT LEISURE : Launches all.flex global work model
PU
09/28BOYD GAMING : California Visitor Hits $665,000 Jackpot at The Orleans; Second Buffalo Gran..
AQ
09/17ARISTOCRAT LEISURE : 16 09 2021 Transcript
PU
09/17Scientific Games seeks $5 bln lotteries unit IPO in Australia - sources
RE
09/16Aristocrat Leisure to Seek M&A
CI
09/14BOYD GAMING : Las Vegas Local Scores Million-Dollar Jackpot On Aristocrat Gaming's Buffalo..
AQ
08/19ARISTOCRAT LEISURE : Continues to invest in expanding digital game pipeline and portfolio ..
PU
07/28Aristocrat Technologies, Inc., Marker Trax Announce Partnership to Enhance Digital Wall..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 607 M 3 419 M 3 419 M
Net income 2021 743 M 551 M 551 M
Net Debt 2021 1 220 M 905 M 905 M
P/E ratio 2021 39,8x
Yield 2021 0,86%
Capitalization 29 240 M 21 703 M 21 699 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,61x
EV / Sales 2022 5,68x
Nbr of Employees 6 000
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Aristocrat Leisure Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 45,79 AUD
Average target price 45,26 AUD
Spread / Average Target -1,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Trevor J. Croker Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Julie Cameron-Doe Chief Financial Officer
Neil Gregory Chatfield Non-Executive Chairman
James Alvarez Chief Information Officer
Andy Hendrickson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED47.71%21 703
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC3.86%35 216
EVOLUTION AB65.88%34 596
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.49.06%23 629
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-33.86%22 305
DRAFTKINGS INC.3.26%19 516