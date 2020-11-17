Aristocrat Leisure : Dividend/Distribution - ALL

Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Summary
Entity name
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
ALL - ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Wednesday November 18, 2020
Distribution Amount
AUD 0.10000000
Ex Date
Tuesday December 1, 2020
Record Date
Wednesday December 2, 2020
Payment Date
Friday December 18, 2020
Refer to below for full details of the announcement
Notification of dividend / distribution
Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ABN
44002818368
1.3
ASX issuer code
ALL
-
The announcement is New announcement
-
Date of this announcement
Wednesday November 18, 2020
1.6 ASX +Security Code
ALL
ASX +Security Description
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
Ordinary
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
relates to a period of six months
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
Wednesday September 30, 2020
2A.4 +Record Date
Wednesday December 2, 2020
Notification of dividend / distribution
Notification of dividend / distribution
2A.5 Ex Date
Tuesday December 1, 2020
2A.6 Payment Date
Friday December 18, 2020
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form
AUD 0.10000000
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? No
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)
2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?
No
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
No
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?
No
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security
AUD 0.10000000
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security
AUD
Notification of dividend / distribution
Notification of dividend / distribution
3A.2
Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?
3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?
|
Yes
Yes
3A.3
Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is
3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit
franked
(%)
100.0000 %
30.0000 %
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security
AUD 0.10000000
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount
AUD 0.00000000
3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security
AUD 0.00000000
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked
0.0000 %
Part 5 - Further information
-
Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
-
Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary
Notification of dividend / distribution
4 / 4
