ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED    ALL   AU000000ALL7

ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED

(ALL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/17
33.31 AUD   +2.15%
05:53pARISTOCRAT LEISURE : Appendix 3G
PU
05:53pARISTOCRAT LEISURE : Dividend/Distribution - ALL
PU
05:23pARISTOCRAT LEISURE : FY2020 Results Presentation
PU
Aristocrat Leisure : Dividend/Distribution - ALL

11/17/2020 | 05:53pm EST

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

ALL - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday November 18, 2020

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.10000000

Ex Date

Tuesday December 1, 2020

Record Date

Wednesday December 2, 2020

Payment Date

Friday December 18, 2020

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of dividend / distribution

1 / 4

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

44002818368

1.3

ASX issuer code

ALL

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

Wednesday November 18, 2020

1.6 ASX +Security Code

ALL

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Wednesday September 30, 2020

2A.4 +Record Date

Wednesday December 2, 2020

Notification of dividend / distribution

2 / 4

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.5 Ex Date

Tuesday December 1, 2020

2A.6 Payment Date

Friday December 18, 2020

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.10000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

No

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.10000000

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

Notification of dividend / distribution

3 / 4

Notification of dividend / distribution

3A.2

Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

Yes

3A.3

Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit

franked

(%)

100.0000 %

30.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.10000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

0.0000 %

Part 5 - Further information

  1. Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
  2. Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Notification of dividend / distribution

4 / 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. published this content on 18 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2020 22:52:03 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 3 946 M 2 881 M 2 881 M
Net income 2020 904 M 660 M 660 M
Net Debt 2020 1 980 M 1 446 M 1 446 M
P/E ratio 2020 24,9x
Yield 2020 0,21%
Capitalization 21 270 M 15 530 M 15 530 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,89x
EV / Sales 2021 5,13x
Nbr of Employees 6 400
Free-Float 88,5%
Chart ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Aristocrat Leisure Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 34,20 AUD
Last Close Price 33,31 AUD
Spread / Highest target 15,9%
Spread / Average Target 2,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Trevor J. Croker Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Neil Gregory Chatfield Non-Executive Chairman
Julie Cameron-Doe Chief Financial Officer
James Alvarez Chief Information Officer
Stephen W. Morro Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-1.07%15 241
SANDS CHINA LTD.-18.13%35 475
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED7.14%34 470
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC37.19%26 803
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB131.42%13 697
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.364.63%13 161
