  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Aristocrat Leisure Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALL   AU000000ALL7

ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED

(ALL)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  06:14 2022-11-15 pm EST
35.19 AUD   -7.10%
05:41pAristocrat Leisure Fiscal Year Net Profit Rises, Expects Further Growth
DJ
10:42aUK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/14UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aristocrat Leisure Fiscal Year Net Profit Rises, Expects Further Growth

11/15/2022 | 05:41pm EST
By Mike Cherney


SYDNEY--Australia-based slots and gaming company Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. said statutory net profit rose nearly 16% in the 2022 fiscal year, reflecting strong performance in North American gaming-machine operations and global sales.

The company said statutory net profit was 948.5 million Australian dollars (US$641 million). Normalized net profit, which strips out significant items, and before the amortization of acquired intangibles, or NPATA, rose 27% to A$1.1 billion. Overall, revenue rose nearly 18% to about A$5.6 billion.

Aristocrat declared a final dividend of 26 Australian cents per share. That brings the full-year dividend to 52 Australian cents, up 27%.

Chief Executive Trevor Croker said strong performance in its gaming unit, which includes traditional slot machines, more than offset headwinds against its mobile-gaming business Pixel United, which had benefited from coronavirus lockdowns when consumers were stuck at home.

"This highlights the strength of our post-Covid recovery and our ability to execute in a challenging environment," said Mr. Croker, adding that one measure of annual profit was 23%higher than the pre-Covid 2019 financial year.

Mr. Croker said the company had made further progress in its buy-and-build strategy to scale in online real-money gaming, and that the company would focus first on the North American market while ultimately aiming to be the leading gaming platform globally. He said Aristocrat would continue to invest in real-money gaming business Anaxi.

Also looking ahead, Aristocrat said it expects to deliver NPATA growth in the 2023 fiscal year, assuming no change in economic and industry conditions. The company expects continued strong revenue and profit growth in its gaming business, but lower growth in bookings and profit at Pixel United compared to recent years.


Write to Mike Cherney at mike.cherney@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-15-22 1741ET

Financials
Sales 2022 5 528 M 3 746 M 3 746 M
Net income 2022 993 M 673 M 673 M
Net cash 2022 725 M 491 M 491 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,2x
Yield 2022 1,52%
Capitalization 25 063 M 16 986 M 16 986 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,40x
EV / Sales 2023 3,96x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 87,5%
Chart ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Aristocrat Leisure Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 37,88 AUD
Average target price 41,68 AUD
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Trevor J. Croker Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Neil Gregory Chatfield Non-Executive Chairman
James Alvarez Chief Information Officer
Andy Hendrickson Chief Technology Officer
Kathleen Marie Conlon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-13.79%16 664
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED12.87%25 396
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-2.81%23 570
EVOLUTION AB-20.98%20 683
SANDS CHINA LTD3.19%19 354
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-44.93%11 052