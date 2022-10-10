Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Aristocrat Leisure Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALL   AU000000ALL7

ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED

(ALL)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:10 2022-10-10 am EDT
34.17 AUD   -0.32%
03:32aAristocrat Leisure : Introducing Anaxi™ - Aristocrat's online Real Money Gaming division rebrands.
PU
10/09Aristocrat Leisure : Introducing Anaxi™ – Aristocrat's online Real Money Gaming division rebrands.
PU
09/26Transcript : Aristocrat Leisure Limited - Special Call
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aristocrat Leisure : Introducing Anaxi™ - Aristocrat's online Real Money Gaming division rebrands.

10/10/2022 | 03:32am EDT
Introducing Anaxi™ - Aristocrat's online Real Money Gaming division rebrands.

Sydney, 10 October 2022

The online Real Money Gaming (RMG) division of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL) has today unveiled a new name and brand - Anaxi™.

Aristocrat announced the creation of a dedicated online RMG business in February 2022, as part of its strategy to enter and grow in this important Gaming adjacency.

Fresh branding will support the execution of Anaxi's 'build and buy' growth strategy, including by helping the

business continue to attract and retain great online RMG talent, and foster team culture.

Anaxi Chief Executive Officer, Mitchell Bowen said "We're excited to announce Anaxi as the name of our emerging online Real Money Gaming business at Aristocrat.

"We look forward to working with our partners as Anaxi reimagines the world's greatest gaming content online and begins our journey towards becoming the most trusted name in online RMG globally."

"We are thrilled to be showcasing our new Anaxi brand at G2E Las Vegas and invite our customers, partners and players to 'Experience Anaxi' with us on the Aristocrat Gaming stand."

Anaxi's first regulated iGaming products will launch with two major customers in the US by the end of calendar

2022. The launch of the Anaxi brand comes on the heels of Aristocrat's agreement to acquire B2B online RMG

supplier Roxor Gaming, as part of Anaxi's growth strategy.

Anaxi is a third business unit within Aristocrat Group sitting alongside Aristocrat Gaming and the Pixel United mobile-first publishing business.

About Anaxi

Anaxi is Aristocrat's dedicated online Real Money Gaming and Customer Experience Solutions business. Founded in 2022, Anaxi creates destinations where players can enjoy the excitement of online Real Money

Gaming with confidence. Powered by the world's greatest gaming content and the creativity of over 600

passionate people, Anaxi is on a mission to become the most trusted name in online RMG, globally. Anaxi: Experience Entertainment. For more, see www.anaxi.com.

About Aristocrat

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL) is a leading global gaming content and technology company and top- tier mobile games publisher, with more than 7,000 employees in over 20 locations around the world. Aristocrat offers a diverse range of products and services including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems and free-to-play mobile games. The company's regulated gaming products are approved for use in more than 300 licensed jurisdictions and are available in more than 100 countries. For further information visit www.aristocrat.com.

Further information:

Media:

Clare Acin, VP, Brand & Communications, Anaxi

Mobile: +61 (0)419 185 985 Email: Clare.Acin@anaxi.com

Disclaimer

Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 07:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
