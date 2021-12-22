Aristocrat Leisure : Notification regarding unquoted securities - ALL
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Wednesday December 22, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
ALLAA
PERFORMANCE SHARE RIGHTS
92,506
20/12/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
1 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
44002818368
1.3
ASX issuer code
ALL
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
22/12/2021
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
2 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
3 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Additional +securities in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme
ASX +security code and description
ALLAA : PERFORMANCE SHARE RIGHTS
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
20/12/2021
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
38,975
Trevor Croker
Trevor Croker
15,093
Julie Cameron-Doe
Julie Cameron-Doe
17,559
Mitchell Bowen
Mitchell Bowen
20,879
Michael Lang
Michael Lang
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
For details of the Deferred STI Plan, please refer to the FY2021 Remuneration Report, which can be found at: (
https://ww
w.asx.com.au/asx/statistics/displayAnnouncement.do?display=pdf&idsId=02453792 )
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
4 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Issue details
Number of +securities
92,506
For personal use only
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
5 / 7
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 06:42:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED
Sales 2022
5 811 M
4 143 M
4 143 M
Net income 2022
951 M
678 M
678 M
Net Debt 2022
3 411 M
2 432 M
2 432 M
P/E ratio 2022
30,3x
Yield 2022
1,41%
Capitalization
28 950 M
20 649 M
20 642 M
EV / Sales 2022
5,57x
EV / Sales 2023
4,29x
Nbr of Employees
7 000
Free-Float
88,9%
Chart ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
9
Last Close Price
43,22 AUD
Average target price
49,53 AUD
Spread / Average Target
14,6%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.