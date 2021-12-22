Aristocrat Leisure : Notification regarding unquoted securities - ALL

For personal use only

Additional +securities in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

ASX +security code and description

ALLAA : PERFORMANCE SHARE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

20/12/2021

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP Name of registered holder Number of +securities 38,975 Trevor Croker Trevor Croker 15,093 Julie Cameron-Doe Julie Cameron-Doe 17,559 Mitchell Bowen Mitchell Bowen 20,879 Michael Lang Michael Lang

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

For details of the Deferred STI Plan, please refer to the FY2021 Remuneration Report, which can be found at: (https://ww

w.asx.com.au/asx/statistics/displayAnnouncement.do?display=pdf&idsId=02453792)

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification