  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Aristocrat Leisure Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALL   AU000000ALL7

ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED

(ALL)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/21
43.22 AUD   +0.77%
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aristocrat Leisure : Notification regarding unquoted securities - ALL

12/22/2021 | 01:43am EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Wednesday December 22, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

ALLAA

PERFORMANCE SHARE RIGHTS

92,506

20/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

44002818368

1.3

ASX issuer code

ALL

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

22/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Additional +securities in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

ASX +security code and description

ALLAA : PERFORMANCE SHARE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

20/12/2021

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

38,975

Trevor Croker

Trevor Croker

15,093

Julie Cameron-Doe

Julie Cameron-Doe

17,559

Mitchell Bowen

Mitchell Bowen

20,879

Michael Lang

Michael Lang

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

For details of the Deferred STI Plan, please refer to the FY2021 Remuneration Report, which can be found at: (https://ww

w.asx.com.au/asx/statistics/displayAnnouncement.do?display=pdf&idsId=02453792)

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Number of +securities

92,506

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 06:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
