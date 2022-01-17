Aristocrat Leisure : Notification regarding unquoted securities - ALL
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Monday January 17, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
ALLAA
PERFORMANCE SHARE RIGHTS
44,040
20/12/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
44002818368
1.3
ASX issuer code
ALL
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
17/1/2022
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
only
Additional +securities in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme
ASX +security code and description
ALLAA : PERFORMANCE SHARE RIGHTS
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
20/12/2021
use
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued
+securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
personalFor
No
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme
or a summary of the terms
For details of the STI Plan, please refer to the FY2021 Remuneration Report, which can be found at:
https://www.asx.com
.au/asxpdf/20211222/pdf/454g0dhjj9jw65.pdf
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Issue details
Number of +securities
44,040
Part 4 - +Securities on issue
Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:
(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)
4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
ALL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
669,623,294
4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
ALLAA : PERFORMANCE SHARE RIGHTS
4,679,821
