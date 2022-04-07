Aristocrat Leisure : Notification regarding unquoted securities - ALL

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesAnnouncement Summary
Entity name
For personal use only
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED
Date of this announcement Thursday April 07, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
|
ASX +security
|
+securities to be
|
code
|
Security description
|
issued/transferred
|
Issue date
|
ALLAA
|
PERFORMANCE SHARE RIGHTS
|
11,505
|
31/03/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcementNotification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
1 / 6
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details
For personal use only
1.1 Name of entity ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2 Registered number type ABN
1.3 ASX issuer code ALL
1.4 The announcement isNew announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement 7/4/2022
Registration number 44002818368
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
2 / 6
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
For personal use only
+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
3 / 6
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
For personal use only
Additional +securities in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme
ASX +security code and description
ALLAA : PERFORMANCE SHARE RIGHTS
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 31/3/2022
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
No
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
For details of the Aristocrat SuperShare Plan, please refer to 2020 Notice of Annual General Meeting (https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20200122/pdf/44dfwyj2bfyx6r.pdf)
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Issue details
Number of +securities
11,505
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
4 / 6
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 4 - +Securities on issue
For personal use only
Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:
(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)
4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)
Total number ofASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
ALL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
669,623,294
4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)
Total number ofASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
ALLAA : PERFORMANCE SHARE RIGHTS
3,190,675
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
5 / 6
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.