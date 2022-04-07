Log in
    ALL   AU000000ALL7

ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED

(ALL)
Aristocrat Leisure : Notification regarding unquoted securities - ALL

04/07/2022 | 02:13am EDT
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesAnnouncement Summary

Entity name

For personal use only

ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED

Date of this announcement Thursday April 07, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

ALLAA

PERFORMANCE SHARE RIGHTS

11,505

31/03/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementNotification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

1 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code ALL

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 7/4/2022

Registration number 44002818368

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

2 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

For personal use only

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

3 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Additional +securities in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

ASX +security code and description

ALLAA : PERFORMANCE SHARE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 31/3/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

For details of the Aristocrat SuperShare Plan, please refer to 2020 Notice of Annual General Meeting (https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20200122/pdf/44dfwyj2bfyx6r.pdf)

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Issue details

Number of +securities

11,505

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

4 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 4 - +Securities on issue

Part 4 - +Securities on issue

For personal use only

Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)

Total number ofASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

ALL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

669,623,294

4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number ofASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

ALLAA : PERFORMANCE SHARE RIGHTS

3,190,675

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 06:12:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
