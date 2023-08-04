Statement on Cyber Incident
Sydney, 4 August 2023
Aristocrat confirms it experienced a cyber incident around 1 June 2023, whereby a criminal hacker exploited a newly identified (zero day) vulnerability in third-party file sharing software (MOVEit) used by the company.
The hacker extracted data from a company server, including personal information belonging to Aristocrat employees and other data. Aristocrat is aware of reports that the criminals have now published extracts of the stolen data online.
Aristocrat upholds high probity standards and takes the privacy and security of all personal data seriously. Aristocrat has taken comprehensive steps since becoming aware of the incident, including:
- immediately containing the incident and remedying the MOVEit software vulnerability;
- notifying relevant law enforcement, required gaming and other regulatory authorities;
- working with the support of independent experts to determine what data was exfiltrated, implement mitigations and uphold our obligations; and
- advising all Aristocrat employees globally and offering complimentary credit monitoring and identity theft protection services.
Aristocrat has completed its risk assessment of any potential impact to its business arising from this incident. Based on the information available as at this date, Aristocrat expects low business impact with the execution of an appropriate risk management and mitigation plan.
We will continue to manage this incident proactively and comprehensively, in the best interests of our people, business and other stakeholders.
Further information:
Investors:
James Coghill
General Manager, Investor Relations
Mobile: (61) 412 426 272
james.coghill@aristocrat.com
Media:
Peter Brookes
Senior Managing Director
Mobile: (61) 407 911 389
pbrookes@citadelmagnus.com
Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL) is an entertainment and content creation company powered by technology to deliver world-leading mobile and casino games which entertain millions of players across the globe, every day. An ASX20 listed company, headquartered in Sydney, Australia, it has three operating units in Aristocrat Gaming, Pixel United (encompassing the Product Madness, Plarium and Big Fish Games business units) and Anaxi (online RMG). Today Aristocrat has more than 7,500 employees working in over 20 locations around the world, united by the common mission of Bringing Joy to Life Through the Power of Play. For more: www.aristocrat.com.
Aristocrat Leisure Limited. ABN: 44 002 818 368
aristocrat.com
Building A, Pinnacle Office Park, 85 Epping Road, North Ryde NSW 2113
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. published this content on 04 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2023 05:53:04 UTC.