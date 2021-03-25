Aristocrat Leisure : Further Strengthens Governance with New Appointment to Board Regulatory and Compliance Committee

ARISTOCRAT FURTHER STRENGTHENS GOVERNANCE WITH NEW

APPOINTMENT TO BOARD REGULATORY AND COMPLIANCE

COMMITTEE

Sydney, 26 March 2021

Aristocrat Leisure Limited today announced that Mr A.G. Burnett has been appointed as an independent member of the Regulatory and Compliance Committee ("Committee") of the Aristocrat Board of Directors. Mr Burnett's appointment was approved by the Committee on 16 March.

Mr Burnett is a member of the Nevada State Bar and a partner at the law firm McDonald Carano, based in Reno. Mr Burnett served as Chair of the Nevada Gaming Control Board (the NGCB) from 2012 to 2017, and was a member of the Governor's Gaming Policy Committee. Mr. Burnett was also Deputy Chief of the Corporate Securities Division of the NGCB, and previously served in the office of the Nevada Attorney General, among other appointments.

Mr Burnett is highly regarded for his leadership in developing strong governance frameworks for the gaming industry, as well as for his deep experience, independence and integrity.

Mr Burnett will attend meetings of the Regulatory and Compliance Committee as a voting member and provide his expert input to support the Committee's deliberations.

Mr Burnett's appointment demonstrates Aristocrat's commitment to maintaining scrupulous compliance with regulatory requirements across all jurisdictions in which we operate, and to continuing to strengthen our best-practice governance arrangements wherever appropriate.

