Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Aristocrat Leisure Limited    ALL   AU000000ALL7

ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED

(ALL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aristocrat Leisure : Further Strengthens Governance with New Appointment to Board Regulatory and Compliance Committee

03/25/2021 | 06:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ARISTOCRAT FURTHER STRENGTHENS GOVERNANCE WITH NEW

APPOINTMENT TO BOARD REGULATORY AND COMPLIANCE

COMMITTEE

Sydney, 26 March 2021

Aristocrat Leisure Limited today announced that Mr A.G. Burnett has been appointed as an independent member of the Regulatory and Compliance Committee ("Committee") of the Aristocrat Board of Directors. Mr Burnett's appointment was approved by the Committee on 16 March.

Mr Burnett is a member of the Nevada State Bar and a partner at the law firm McDonald Carano, based in Reno. Mr Burnett served as Chair of the Nevada Gaming Control Board (the NGCB) from 2012 to 2017, and was a member of the Governor's Gaming Policy Committee. Mr. Burnett was also Deputy Chief of the Corporate Securities Division of the NGCB, and previously served in the office of the Nevada Attorney General, among other appointments.

Mr Burnett is highly regarded for his leadership in developing strong governance frameworks for the gaming industry, as well as for his deep experience, independence and integrity.

Mr Burnett will attend meetings of the Regulatory and Compliance Committee as a voting member and provide his expert input to support the Committee's deliberations.

Mr Burnett's appointment demonstrates Aristocrat's commitment to maintaining scrupulous compliance with regulatory requirements across all jurisdictions in which we operate, and to continuing to strengthen our best-practice governance arrangements wherever appropriate.

Further Information:

Natalie Toohey

Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Mobile: (61) 409 239 459

Natalie.Toohey@aristocrat.com

Rohan Gallagher

General Manager, Investor Relations

Tel: (612) 8216 3902; Mobile: (61) 421 051 416 rohan.gallagher@aristocrat.com

1

Disclaimer

Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2021 22:24:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED
06:25pARISTOCRAT LEISURE  : Further Strengthens Governance with New Appointment to Boa..
PU
03/22Energy, healthcare stocks lift Australian shares higher
RE
03/11Australia shares give up gains as Afterpay, big banks drop
RE
01/31ARISTOCRAT LEISURE  : Cares Supports High School Students In Need
PU
01/27ARISTOCRAT LEISURE  : Notice of 2021 Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form
PU
01/07BOYD GAMING  : Las Vegas Local Hits $150,000+ New Year's Eve Jackpot Playing Ari..
AQ
2020ARISTOCRAT LEISURE  : Becoming a substantial holder
PU
2020ARISTOCRAT LEISURE  : 2020 Appendix 4G
PU
2020ARISTOCRAT LEISURE  : 2020 Corporate Governance Statement
PU
2020ARISTOCRAT LEISURE  : 2020 Annual Report and date of 2021 Annual General Meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 435 M 3 361 M 3 361 M
Net income 2021 598 M 453 M 453 M
Net Debt 2021 1 314 M 996 M 996 M
P/E ratio 2021 36,6x
Yield 2021 1,20%
Capitalization 22 483 M 17 056 M 17 040 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,37x
EV / Sales 2022 4,51x
Nbr of Employees 6 000
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Aristocrat Leisure Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 35,77 AUD
Last Close Price 35,21 AUD
Spread / Highest target 15,3%
Spread / Average Target 1,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Trevor J. Croker Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Julie Cameron-Doe Chief Financial Officer
Neil Gregory Chatfield Non-Executive Chairman
James Alvarez Chief Information Officer
Kathleen Marie Conlon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED13.58%17 069
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC13.60%41 049
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED16.51%40 606
SANDS CHINA LTD.11.45%40 113
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB50.93%28 037
DRAFTKINGS INC.43.11%26 944
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ