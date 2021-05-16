Log in
    ALL   AU000000ALL7

ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED

(ALL)
Aristocrat Upgrades 1st Half Earnings; Full Results Expected on May 24

05/16/2021 | 05:30pm EDT
By Mike Cherney

SYDNEY--Australia-based slots and digital gaming company Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. announced an upgraded earnings performance for the fiscal first half, but said the outlook remained uncertain due to Covid-related volatility.

Aristocrat said statutory net profit in the six months through March was 346 million Australian dollars (US$269 million). Normalized net profit before amortization of acquired intangibles, or Npata, was A$412 million, a 12% rise compared to the prior corresponding period. Normalized earnings before interest, tax and other items, or Ebitda, was A$750 million, a 6% rise.

The results are preliminary and still subject to external auditor review and final board approval, the company said.

"We have continued to take share and maintained our leadership of key gaming markets and segments, while also growing our share in Digital games, where we are now a top 5 game publisher in tier 1 Western markets," said Chief Executive Trevor Croker.

The company will report its full result for the half on May 24.

Write to Mike Cherney at mike.cherney@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-16-21 1930ET

