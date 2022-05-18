Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Aristocrat Leisure Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALL   AU000000ALL7

ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED

(ALL)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/18 08:23:16 pm EDT
32.56 AUD   +3.04%
05:45pAristocrat's 1st Half Net Profit Rises 48%, to Launch A$500 Million Share Buyback -- Update
DJ
05:00pAristocrat's 1st Half Net Profit Rises 48% Despite Impact of Ukraine War
DJ
04:33aGame Developer -PRODUCT MADNESS OPENS CUTTING-EDGE STUDIO IN BARCELONA
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aristocrat's 1st Half Net Profit Rises 48%, to Launch A$500 Million Share Buyback -- Update

05/18/2022 | 05:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By David Winning


SYDNEY--Slot machine maker Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. said its net profit rose 48% in its fiscal first half, despite the war in Ukraine disrupting operations.

Aristocrat reported a statutory net profit of 513.0 million Australian dollars (US$357 million) in the six months through March, also up 37% of the corresponding period of fiscal 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic.

"This was achieved despite mixed operating conditions and challenges including the outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine in February 2022, an industry-wide moderation in overall mobile game demand post the lifting of Covid-19 mandates and ongoing global supply chain disruptions," Aristocrat said in a regulatory filing.

Directors of the company declared an interim dividend of 26 Australian cents a share, compared to a payout of 15 cents a year earlier.

Aristocrat responded to the war in Ukraine by suspending operations in Russia during March. On Thursday, it said management is working quickly to determine the right approach for the Russia-based studio of its Plarium unit.

It also said that action taken by its Pixel United division following Russia's invasion of Ukraine had ensured "minimal impacts on content development and Live Ops in the half."

Separately, Aristocrat said it would launch an on-market share buyback of up to A$500 million, starting from June 2.

"Aristocrat's exceptionally robust balance sheet and consistently strong cash flow generation enables us to reinvest in the business, retain our capacity to pursue acquisitions, and return cash via dividends and share buy-backs," said Chief Executive Trevor Croker. "We will continue to actively assess growth opportunities, including strategic acquisitions and investment in organic initiatives."


Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-18-22 1945ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED 2.88% 32.56 Delayed Quote.-28.39%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.17% 63.5 Delayed Quote.-14.76%
All news about ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED
05:45pAristocrat's 1st Half Net Profit Rises 48%, to Launch A$500 Million Share Buyback -- Up..
DJ
05:00pAristocrat's 1st Half Net Profit Rises 48% Despite Impact of Ukraine War
DJ
04:33aGame Developer -PRODUCT MADNESS OPENS CUTTING-EDGE STUDIO IN BARCELONA
AQ
04/13SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Mixed Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
04/13International Game Technology Signs Patent Cross-Licensing Deal with Aristocrat Leisure
MT
04/12Aristocrat Leisure CFO to Step Down Mid-April
MT
04/12ARISTOCRAT LEISURE : and IGT enter into Broad Patent Cross-Licensing Agreement
PU
04/12Aristocrat Leisure Limited Updates on Chief Financial Officer Transition
CI
04/07ARISTOCRAT LEISURE : Notification regarding unquoted securities - ALL
PU
03/30ARISTOCRAT LEISURE : Commitment to Combatting Modern Slavery
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 354 M 3 742 M 3 742 M
Net income 2022 905 M 633 M 633 M
Net cash 2022 753 M 526 M 526 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,6x
Yield 2022 1,89%
Capitalization 21 210 M 14 824 M 14 824 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,82x
EV / Sales 2023 3,45x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 88,9%
Chart ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Aristocrat Leisure Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 31,60 AUD
Average target price 42,98 AUD
Spread / Average Target 36,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Trevor J. Croker Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Neil Gregory Chatfield Non-Executive Chairman
James Alvarez Chief Information Officer
Andy Hendrickson Chief Technology Officer
Kathleen Marie Conlon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-28.39%14 692
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED4.46%23 431
EVOLUTION AB-24.86%20 760
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-24.08%19 565
SANDS CHINA LTD-12.33%16 414
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-45.04%11 018