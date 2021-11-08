Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Aristocrat Leisure Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    ALL   AU000000ALL7

ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED

(ALL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/05
48.28 AUD   -0.37%
48.28 AUD   -0.37%
03:19aUK's Playtech gets takeover proposal from investor Gopher
RE
03:08aUK's Playtech gets takeover proposal from investor Gopher
RE
02:43aPlaytech Has Received Preliminary Takeover Approach From Gopher Investments
DJ
Summary 
Summary

UK's Playtech gets takeover proposal from investor Gopher

11/08/2021 | 03:19am EST
(Reuters) - Playtech has received a takeover proposal from its second-biggest shareholder, the British online gambling software developer said on Monday, weeks after it agreed to a deal with Australian gambling machine maker Aristocrat Leisure.

Hong Kong-based Gopher Investments, which holds a nearly 5% stake in Playtech, made a preliminary approach on Oct. 21 seeking access to some due diligence information so it could weigh the terms of a possible offer, the London-listed firm said.

Shares in Playtech were up 3.1% at 730 pence in early trading.

Playtech said discussions with Gopher were at an early stage and did not disclose terms of the potential bid, which is likely to be worth about 3 billion pounds ($4.05 billion) according to Sky News which first reported the development.

Australia's Aristocrat, whose 2.1 billion pound offer for Playtech could face competition if Gopher decides to enter into a bidding war, defended its proposal and touted its market expertise.

"Aristocrat's long-term engagement with regulators across key gaming jurisdictions, together with strong financial fundamentals ... positions (it) to complete the transaction as planned in the second quarter of calendar year 2022," the Sydney-listed company said on Monday.

Gopher has become a prominent Playtech shareholder after the investment fund in September clinched a deal to buy the British company's financial trading unit following a months-long battle with Playtech and an Israeli consortium.

Peel Hunt analysts retained a price target of 680 pence and a "hold" recommendation on Playtech, saying its investors have already anticipated an offer higher than Aristocrat's.

($1 = 0.7414 pounds)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair and Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED -0.37% 48.28 End-of-day quote.55.74%
PLAYTECH PLC 2.61% 725 Delayed Quote.76.43%
All news about ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2021 4 684 M 3 467 M 3 467 M
Net income 2021 760 M 562 M 562 M
Net Debt 2021 1 139 M 843 M 843 M
P/E ratio 2021 40,4x
Yield 2021 0,85%
Capitalization 30 831 M 22 827 M 22 819 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,83x
EV / Sales 2022 5,99x
Nbr of Employees 6 000
Free-Float 87,5%
Chart ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Aristocrat Leisure Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 48,28 AUD
Average target price 49,06 AUD
Spread / Average Target 1,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Trevor J. Croker Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Julie Cameron-Doe Chief Financial Officer
Neil Gregory Chatfield Non-Executive Chairman
James Alvarez Chief Information Officer
Andy Hendrickson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED55.74%22 827
EVOLUTION AB62.65%34 085
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-11.74%29 816
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-30.37%23 463
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.43.37%22 763
SANDS CHINA LTD.-49.72%17 800