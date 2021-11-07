Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Aristocrat Leisure Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALL   AU000000ALL7

ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED

(ALL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UK's Playtech receives takeover offer from Gopher

11/07/2021 | 04:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Britain's Playtech Plc received a takeover bid from its second-biggest shareholder, Gopher Investments, the online gambling software developer said on Sunday.

The development comes weeks after Australian gambling machine maker Aristocrat Leisure made a 2.1 billion pound ($2.83 billion) offer to buy Playtech.

Playtech received a preliminary approach from Gopher on Oct. 21 seeking access to certain due diligence information, in order to explore terms on which a possible offer for all of the issued and to be issued share capital of Playtech might be made, according to the statement.

Hong Kong-based Gopher is weighing plans for a 3 billion pound takeover of the company and is being advised by Rothschild, according to Sky News https://bit.ly/3qgPKqL which first reported the development.

The London-listed company said discussions with Gopher were at an early stage and ongoing

Gopher did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment.

"As such, there can be no certainty that Gopher's approach will result in an offer for the company, nor as to the terms on which any offer might be made," Playtech added.

($1 = 0.7414 pounds)

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED -0.37% 48.28 End-of-day quote.55.74%
PLAYTECH PLC -0.98% 708 Delayed Quote.76.43%
All news about ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED
04:00pUK's Playtech receives takeover offer from Gopher
RE
11/02Moody's Puts Playtech's Ratings on Review for Upgrade Following Aristocrat Leisure's Ac..
MT
10/21ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 41.849998 AUD for 20.559999 exist..
FA
10/20Gains in miners, banks lift Australian shares
RE
10/18Aristocrat Leisure Gambles On Playtech
AQ
10/18GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Valneva, Glencore, Facebook, Roche, Hertz...
10/18The latest from London: Will last week's trends be confirmed?
10/18Australia's Aristocrat Leisure makes $2.9 billion bet on online gambling provider Playt..
RE
10/18London's FTSE 100 falls on rate hike worries; Playtech soars
RE
10/18EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Fall After Weak -2-
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 684 M 3 465 M 3 465 M
Net income 2021 760 M 562 M 562 M
Net Debt 2021 1 139 M 843 M 843 M
P/E ratio 2021 40,4x
Yield 2021 0,85%
Capitalization 30 831 M 22 827 M 22 809 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,83x
EV / Sales 2022 5,99x
Nbr of Employees 6 000
Free-Float 87,5%
Chart ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Aristocrat Leisure Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 48,28 AUD
Average target price 49,06 AUD
Spread / Average Target 1,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Trevor J. Croker Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Julie Cameron-Doe Chief Financial Officer
Neil Gregory Chatfield Non-Executive Chairman
James Alvarez Chief Information Officer
Andy Hendrickson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED55.74%22 827
EVOLUTION AB62.65%34 085
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-11.74%29 816
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-30.37%23 463
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.43.37%22 763
SANDS CHINA LTD.-49.72%17 800