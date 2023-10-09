October 09, 2023 at 04:46 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Ariston Holding NV announced Monday that it bought 408,575 between Oct. 2 and Oct. 6.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR5.9634 for a total consideration of EUR2.4 million.

As a result of these transactions, the company holds 1.3 million shares, or about 1.0 percent of the share capital.

Ariston's stock gives up 1.3 percent to EUR5.95 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

