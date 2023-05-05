Advanced search
    ARIS   NL0015000N33

ARISTON HOLDING N.V.

(ARIS)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-05 am EDT
9.850 EUR   -1.89%
01:58pAriston Holding, internal dealing and start of 'sell-to-cover' procedure
AN
05/03Ariston Group CEO to Step Down; CEO Candidate Named
MT
05/03Ariston N : Q1 2023 analyst presentation
PU
Summary

Ariston Holding, internal dealing and start of 'sell-to-cover' procedure

05/05/2023 | 01:58pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Ariston Holding NV on Friday announced the transfer of 762,654 treasury shares to the beneficiaries of the 2020 phantom stock option incentive plan, which was converted into a Restricted Stock Units incentive plan following Ariston's listing on Euronext Milan.

Beneficiaries included Paolo Merloni, the company's executive chairman, who was awarded 156,737 ordinary shares, and Laurent Jacquemin, the company's chief executive officer, who was awarded 156,737 ordinary shares.

The company, on behalf of all beneficiaries collectively, has instructed Global Shares to proceed with the sale of a portion of the transferred shares for a total consideration of approximately EUR3 million, in order to comply with the beneficiaries' tax obligations as a result of the allocation of shares under the LTI 2020 Plan.

The sale will take place starting May 8. The duration of the 'sell-to-cover' procedure and the average sale price may vary based on daily trading volumes, and cannot be predicted.

Ariston Holding on Friday closed down 1.9 percent at EUR9.85 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 3 198 M 3 524 M 3 524 M
Net income 2023 212 M 234 M 234 M
Net Debt 2023 439 M 483 M 483 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,8x
Yield 2023 1,76%
Capitalization 3 741 M 4 116 M 4 122 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,31x
EV / Sales 2024 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 7 811
Free-Float 24,0%
Chart ARISTON HOLDING N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ariston Holding N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARISTON HOLDING N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 10,04 €
Average target price 12,10 €
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurent Alexis Michel Henri Jacquemin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Riccardo Gini Chief Financial Officer
Paolo Merloni Executive Chairman
Pierluigi Astorino Chief Operating Officer
Marinella Soldi Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARISTON HOLDING N.V.4.37%4 116
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.25.30%55 271
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC-7.84%40 207
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC5.74%40 137
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION-0.36%34 312
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB (PUBL)17.35%22 370
