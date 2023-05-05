Ariston Holding, internal dealing and start of 'sell-to-cover' procedure

(Alliance News) - Ariston Holding NV on Friday announced the transfer of 762,654 treasury shares to the beneficiaries of the 2020 phantom stock option incentive plan, which was converted into a Restricted Stock Units incentive plan following Ariston's listing on Euronext Milan.

Beneficiaries included Paolo Merloni, the company's executive chairman, who was awarded 156,737 ordinary shares, and Laurent Jacquemin, the company's chief executive officer, who was awarded 156,737 ordinary shares.

The company, on behalf of all beneficiaries collectively, has instructed Global Shares to proceed with the sale of a portion of the transferred shares for a total consideration of approximately EUR3 million, in order to comply with the beneficiaries' tax obligations as a result of the allocation of shares under the LTI 2020 Plan.

The sale will take place starting May 8. The duration of the 'sell-to-cover' procedure and the average sale price may vary based on daily trading volumes, and cannot be predicted.

Ariston Holding on Friday closed down 1.9 percent at EUR9.85 per share.

