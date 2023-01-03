Ariston N : Amsterdam
Ariston Holding N.V.
Below you will find information from the register issued capital. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction 02 jan 2023
Issuing institution Ariston Holding N.V.
Place of residence Amsterdam
Total capital allocation
Month
Total placed capital
Total votes
Month
Total placed capital46.476.001,99 EUR
Total votes1.589.719.173,00
Previous notification
Type stock
ISIN
Nominal value
Total placed
Votes per stock
Number certified
Type stockGewoon aandeel
ISINNL0015000N33
Disclosure0,01
Previous notification106.183.532
Total votes1,00
Nominal value0
Type stockSpecial Voting Shares
ISIN
Disclosure0,20
Previous notification225.000.000
Total votes4,58
Nominal value0
New notification
Type stock
ISIN
Nominal value
Total placed
Votes per stock
Number certified
DisclosureGewoon aandeel
Type stockNL0015000N33
ISIN0,01
Nominal value147.600.199
Total placed1,00
Votes per stock0
DisclosureSpecial Voting Shares
Type stock
ISIN0,20
Nominal value225.000.000
Total placed6,41
Votes per stock0
Date last update: 03 January 2023
Sales 2022
2 355 M
2 484 M
2 484 M
Net income 2022
147 M
155 M
155 M
Net Debt 2022
181 M
191 M
191 M
P/E ratio 2022
22,5x
Yield 2022
1,45%
Capitalization
3 305 M
3 486 M
3 486 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,48x
EV / Sales 2023
1,22x
Nbr of Employees
7 868
Free-Float
25,4%
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Neutral
