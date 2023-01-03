Advanced search
    ARIS   NL0015000N33

ARISTON HOLDING N.V.

(ARIS)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:37 2023-01-03 am EST
9.985 EUR   +3.74%
03:28pAriston N : Amsterdam
PU
01/02Ariston Group completes acquisition of Centrotec Climate Systems
AN
01/02Ariston Completes EUR635 Million Deal to Buy CENTROTEC Climate Systems
MT
Ariston N : Amsterdam

01/03/2023 | 03:28pm EST
Ariston Holding N.V.
Ariston Holding N.V.

Below you will find information from the register issued capital. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction02 jan 2023
Issuing institutionAriston Holding N.V.
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Total capital allocation
Month Total placed capital Total votes
Month Total placed capital46.476.001,99 EUR Total votes1.589.719.173,00
Previous notification
Type stock ISIN Nominal value Total placed Votes per stock Number certified
Type stockGewoon aandeel ISINNL0015000N33 Disclosure0,01 Previous notification106.183.532 Total votes1,00 Nominal value0
Type stockSpecial Voting Shares ISIN Disclosure0,20 Previous notification225.000.000 Total votes4,58 Nominal value0
New notification
Type stock ISIN Nominal value Total placed Votes per stock Number certified
DisclosureGewoon aandeel Type stockNL0015000N33 ISIN0,01 Nominal value147.600.199 Total placed1,00 Votes per stock0
DisclosureSpecial Voting Shares Type stock ISIN0,20 Nominal value225.000.000 Total placed6,41 Votes per stock0

Date last update: 03 January 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ariston Holding NV published this content on 02 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2023 20:27:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
