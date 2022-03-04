Log in
    ARIS   NL0015000N33

ARISTON HOLDING N.V.

(ARIS)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  03/22 11:35:30 am
7.875 EUR   -11.02%
05:39pARISTON N : Capital increase & start of Sell-to-Cover
PU
03/02ARISTON N : FY 2021 Consolidated Results
PU
02/03ARISTON N : FY2021 Annual Report
PU
Ariston N : Capital increase & start of Sell-to-Cover

03/04/2022 | 05:39pm EST
March 4, 2022

EXECUTION OF CAPITAL INCREASE; START OF SELL-TO-COVER

PROCESS

Ariston Holding N.V. ("Ariston" or the "Company") announces the new share capital of the Company following the execution of the capital increase of no. 1,155,433 new ordinary shares ("New Shares") issued in favour of certain beneficiaries of the 2016-2018 phantom stock option incentive plans ("2016-2018LTI Plans").

Upon admission to listing and trading of the Company's ordinary shares on Euronext Milan ("Ordinary Shares") - a regulated market organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. - ("Admission") certain beneficiaries choose to convert their phantom stock related to the 2016-2018 LTI Plans into Ordinary Share at the Admission price of € 10.25 per share ("Beneficiaries"). As disclosed in the prospectus for the Admission, the Company paid out the New Shares by offsetting the original payment obligation for the 2016-2018 LTI Plans.

Beneficiaries include Paolo Merloni, Executive Chairman of the Company, who was granted with no. 483,584 Ordinary Shares, and Laurent Jacquemin, CEO of the Company, who was granted with 347,817 Ordinary Shares ("PDMR Beneficiaries").

The Company, on behalf of all the Beneficiaries collectively, has instructed Global Shares to proceed to the sale of a portion of New Shares for an approximate amount of € 4.8 million in order to fulfill the tax obligations arising upon Beneficiaries from the grant of shares under the 2016-2018 LTI Plans ("Sell-to-CoverProgram").

The sale, beginning on March 7, has been communicated to the Dutch Authority for Financial Markets (AFM) and will be conducted on behalf of the Beneficiaries by Global Shares, at its discretion, pursuant to applicable Market Abuse Regulations to avoid or minimize any effect on the markets. The duration of the Sell-to-Cover Program and the average selling price may vary on the basis of daily trading volumes, and cannot be predicted.

To this extent, a press release will be issued upon completion of the Sale-to-Cover Program, including the summarized data for the sale and details of the number of shares sold by the PDMR Beneficiaries.

The share capital composition before and after the Capital Increase is shown in the table below.

BEFORE CAPITAL INCREASE

AFTER CAPITAL INCREASE

ORDINARY SHARES

104,268,292

105,423,725

MULTIPLE VOTING SHARES (20 VOTES EACH)

225,000,000

225,000,000

TOTAL

329,268,292

330,423,725

Pursuant to the statutory cap on the voting rights of certain shareholders (see Art. 25.1 of the Company's articles of association), the table shows the new distribution of voting rights following the Capital Increase.

1

VOTING RIGHTS

% ON TOTAL

Merloni Holding S.p.A. (*)

834,955,902

73.95%

Amaranta S.r.l. (*)

210,847,450

18.67%

Market (**)

83,348,725

7.38%

TOTAL

1,129,152,077

100%

  1. Merloni Holding S.p.A. and Amaranta S.r.l. are subject to the limitations set forth in the Articles of Association concerning the exercise of voting rights. (**) 483,584 Ordinary Shares directly held by Paolo Merloni are included in the «market» component.

CONTACTS

www.aristongroup.com

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Brunswick

Luca Mirabelli

Alessandro Iozzia - Andrea Mormandi

investor.relations@ariston.com

ariston@brunswickgroup.com

+39 02 8567 2317

+39 02 9288 6200

2

Disclaimer

Ariston Holding NV published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 22:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 983 M 2 164 M 2 164 M
Net income 2021 163 M 178 M 178 M
Net cash 2021 155 M 169 M 169 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,7x
Yield 2021 2,00%
Capitalization 2 593 M 2 830 M 2 830 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,23x
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 7 692
Free-Float 85,6%
Chart ARISTON HOLDING N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ariston Holding N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARISTON HOLDING N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 7,88 €
Average target price 12,98 €
Spread / Average Target 64,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marinella Soldi Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Ignazio Rocco di Torrepadula Independent Non-Executive Director
Enrico Vita Independent Non-Executive Director
Roberto Guidetti Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARISTON HOLDING N.V.-12.72%3 220
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.-19.07%53 448
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC-20.50%45 402
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION-15.41%39 136
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC-23.22%36 224
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB (PUBL)-36.89%17 802