  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Ariston Holding N.V.
  News
  Summary
    ARIS   NL0015000N33

ARISTON HOLDING N.V.

(ARIS)
  Report
03/17 12:35:49 pm EDT
10.11 EUR   -1.65%
01:51pARISTON N : End of Sell-to-Cover and Internal Dealing disclosures
PU
03/11ARISTON N : FY2021 Annual Report
PU
03/11ARISTON N : FY2021 Analyst Presentation
PU
Summary 
Summary

Ariston N : End of Sell-to-Cover and Internal Dealing disclosures

03/17/2022 | 01:51pm EDT
March 17 / 17 marzo 2022

END OF SELL-TO-COVER PROCESS AND INTERNAL DEALING DISCLOSURES

TERMINE DELLA PROCEDURA 'SELL-TO-COVER' E COMUNICAZIONI

INTERNAL DEALING

Ariston Holding N.V. (MTA/EXM; Bloomberg ticker: ARIS IM) announces that the Sell-to-Cover process announced in the press release dated March 4, 2022 was completed between March 7 and March 15, 2022. A total of 487,053 Ariston Holding N.V. ordinary shares were sold on behalf of those Beneficiaries of the 2016-2018 LTI Plans who opted for the conversion of their phantom stock into ordinary shares, in order to allow for the payment of applicable taxes. The average selling price, valid for all Beneficiaries, was 8.9865€.

Since Beneficiaries included two Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (as per Article 3 par.25 of EU Regulation 596/2014), two Internal Dealing disclosures will be made to the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) for Executive Chairman Paolo Merloni (219,609 shares sold on his behalf) and Chief Executive Officer Laurent Jacquemin (110,205 shares). The same dates and average selling price apply.

Ariston Holding N.V. (MTA/EXM; Bloomberg ticker: ARIS IM) comunica che la procedura di "Sell-to-Cover" annunciata nel comunicato stampa del 4 marzo 2022 è stata completata tra il 7 e il 15 marzo 2022. Un totale di 487.053 azioni ordinarie di Ariston Holding N.V. sono state vendute per conto di quei beneficiari dei piani di incentivazione a lungo termine 2016-2018 che avevano optato per la conversione delle phantom stock in azioni ordinarie, per consentire il pagamento delle imposte applicabili. Il prezzo di vendita medio, valido per tutti i Beneficiari, è pari a 8.9865€.

Poiché i Beneficiari includono due "persone che svolgono funzioni amministrative, di direzione o di controllo" (ai sensi dell'Art. 3 comma 25 del Regolamento EU 596/2014), due comunicazioni di Internal Dealing verranno effettuate all'Autorità Olandese per i Mercati Finanziari (AFM) per il Presidente Esecutivo Paolo Merloni (219.609 azioni vendute per suo conto) e per l'Amministratore Delegato Laurent Jacquemin (110.205 azioni), con le medesime date e prezzo medio di vendita.

CONTACTS / CONTATTI

www.aristongroup.com

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Brunswick

Luca Mirabelli

Alessandro Iozzia - Andrea Mormandi

investor.relations@ariston.com

ariston@brunswickgroup.com

+39 02 8567 2317

+39 02 9288 6200

Disclaimer

Ariston Holding NV published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 17:50:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
