Index | Table of contents
- About this report
- Key Highlights
- Corporate bodies
- Directors' Report for the half-year ending 30 June 2023
- Reference Background
- Significant business events of the year
- Subsequent events
- Brand|Product performance
- Group Financial Review
- Net Revenue Performance
- Reclassified income statement
- Reclassified statement of financial position
- Net Operating Working Capital
- Reclassified statement of Cash flows
- Net financial indebtedness
- Capital Expenditures
- Definition and reconciliation of the Alternative Performance Measures (APMs or non GAAP measures) to GAAP measures
- Investor information
- Ariston Holding N.V. Half-Year Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements at 30 June
2023
- Responsibility statement on the consolidated half-year financial statements at 30 June 2023
Disclaimer
This document was not made available to the public with a signed version, which is retained at the Group corporate office.
2
1. About this report
Note on presentation
The Half-Year Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the six months ended 30 June 2023 have been prepared in accordance with the International Accounting Standards (IAS) 34 - Interim Financial Reporting. The Half-Year Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2022, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and IFRS as endorsed by the European Union.
Information on the figures presented
All the figures in this Half-Year Report are expressed in millions of euro to one decimal place, whereas the original data is recorded and consolidated by the Group in euro. Similarly, all percentages relating to changes between two periods or to percentages of net revenue or other indicators are always calculated using the original data in euro. The use of amounts expressed in millions of euro may therefore result in apparent discrepancies in both absolute amounts and data expressed as a percentage.
Certain totals in the tables included in this Half-Year Report may not match due to rounding.
The language of this Half-Year Report is English. Certain legislative references and technical terms have been cited in their original language in order to give them their correct technical meaning under applicable law.
This Half-Year Report is unaudited.
3
2. Key Highlights
(€ million)
Net revenue
EBITDA adjusted
EBITDA
EBIT adjusted
EBIT
PBT
Net profit adjusted
Net profit
For the six months
ended June 30, 2023
1,525.6 100.0%
206.7 13.5%
202.2 13.3%
153.3 10.1%
146.1 9.6%
135.8 8.9%
107.2 7.0%
101.9 6.7%
For the six months
ended June 30, 2022
1,134.5
100.0%
135.5
11.9%
132.7
11.7%
94.7
8.3%
88.6
7.8%
86.1
7.6%
70.7
6.2%
66.3
5.8%
Total change
391.0
34.5%
71.2
52.6%
69.5
52.4%
58.6
61.9%
57.5
64.9%
49.8
57.8%
36.4
51.5%
35.6
53.7%
Profitability ratios
Net capital employed (mln Eur)
ROE (Net profit / Net equity)
ROI adjusted (EBIT adjusted / Net capital employed)
ROI (EBIT / Net capital employed)
ROS adjusted (EBIT adjusted / Net revenue)
ROS (EBIT / Net revenue)
Earnings per shares - Basic (€)
Earnings per shares - Diluted (€)
Headcount
Free cash flow
Net financial indebtedness adjusted (*)
Net equity
For the six months
ended June 30, 2023
2,108.2
7.0%
7.3%
6.9%
10.1%
9.6%
0.27
0.27
10,692
-38.8
658.2
1,450.0
For the six months
ended June 30, 2022
969.4
6.9%
9.8%
9.1%
8.3%
7.8%
0.20
0.20
7,970
-62.8
4.0
965.2
* Positive figures represent net debt.
4
3.
Corporate bodies
Board of Directors
Paolo Merloni
Executive Chairman
Laurent Alexis Michel Henri Jacquemin
CEO
Antonia Di Bella
Roberto Guidetti
Guido Krass
Francesco Merloni
Maria Francesca Merloni
Lorenzo Pozza
Ignazio Rocco di Torrepadula
Marinella Soldi
Enrico Vita
External auditor
Ernst&Young Accountants LLP
5
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Ariston Holding NV published this content on 23 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2023 19:13:03 UTC.