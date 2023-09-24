This document was not made available to the public with a signed version, which is retained at the Group corporate office.

1. About this report

Note on presentation

The Half-Year Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the six months ended 30 June 2023 have been prepared in accordance with the International Accounting Standards (IAS) 34 - Interim Financial Reporting. The Half-Year Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2022, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and IFRS as endorsed by the European Union.

Information on the figures presented

All the figures in this Half-Year Report are expressed in millions of euro to one decimal place, whereas the original data is recorded and consolidated by the Group in euro. Similarly, all percentages relating to changes between two periods or to percentages of net revenue or other indicators are always calculated using the original data in euro. The use of amounts expressed in millions of euro may therefore result in apparent discrepancies in both absolute amounts and data expressed as a percentage.

Certain totals in the tables included in this Half-Year Report may not match due to rounding.

The language of this Half-Year Report is English. Certain legislative references and technical terms have been cited in their original language in order to give them their correct technical meaning under applicable law.

This Half-Year Report is unaudited.

