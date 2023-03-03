Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Ariston Holding N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARIS   NL0015000N33

ARISTON HOLDING N.V.

(ARIS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:35:15 2023-03-03 am EST
9.430 EUR   -2.63%
03:30pAriston N : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
09:40aAriston N : "road to 100" esg plan
PU
09:40aAriston N : 2022 company report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ariston N : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

03/03/2023 | 03:30pm EST
Ariston Holding N.V., Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
Ariston Holding N.V., Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

Below you will find information from the register financial reporting. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Filing date03 mar 2023
Issuing institutionAriston Holding N.V.
Reporting year2022
Previous result
Document
Type of document Document
Type of documentJaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving Documentariston holding n.v. annual report 2022 esef-a2211-00050.zip

Date last update: 03 March 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ariston Holding NV published this content on 03 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2023 20:29:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 3 180 M 3 370 M 3 370 M
Net income 2023 199 M 211 M 211 M
Net Debt 2023 458 M 485 M 485 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,5x
Yield 2023 1,64%
Capitalization 3 514 M 3 724 M 3 724 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,25x
EV / Sales 2024 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 7 868
Free-Float 22,6%
Chart ARISTON HOLDING N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ariston Holding N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARISTON HOLDING N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 9,43 €
Average target price 11,29 €
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurent Alexis Michel Henri Jacquemin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Riccardo Gini Chief Financial Officer
Paolo Merloni Executive Chairman
Umberto G. Crovella Chief Operating Officer
Marinella Soldi Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARISTON HOLDING N.V.0.68%3 827
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.14.80%49 623
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC-1.27%43 766
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC11.32%42 864
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION11.73%38 448
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB (PUBL)10.04%20 501