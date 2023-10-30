(Alliance News) - Ariston Holding NV announced Monday that it bought back 289,783 of its own ordinary shares between Oct. 23 and Oct. 27.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR5.3402, for a total consideration of EUR1.5 million.

To date, the company holds 2.2 million of its own ordinary shares, representing 1.8 percent of its share capital.

Ariston Holding's stock is down 0.7 percent at EUR5.25 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

