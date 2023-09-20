(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of September 19:

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

Arrowstreet Capital initiates short position on Ariston Holding at 0.5 percent

FTSE Italy Small Cap

Citadel Advisors revises short position on Unieuro to 0.8% from 0.77%

