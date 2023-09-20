Ariston Holding NV is an Italy-based company engaged in the thermal comfort market for residential and commercial spaces. It operates as a manufacturer of heating devices. The Company diversifies its activity into four business sectors: Heating and water heating which provides electric heat pumps and condensing boilers; Water heating delivering high-efficiency electric and gas-fired water heaters; Burners delivering wide range of burners; Components engaged in manufacturing of Electric Water Heaters, Appliances, Professional Applications, Industrial Applications. The Company operates worldwide trough brands, such as Ariston, Elco, Racold, Calorex, NTI, HTP, ATAG, Thermowatt, Chaffoteaux and Elco Cuenod Ecoflam Bce.