(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of September 19:
----------
FTSE Italy Mid Cap
----------
Arrowstreet Capital initiates short position on Ariston Holding at 0.5 percent
----------
FTSE Italy Small Cap
----------
Citadel Advisors revises short position on Unieuro to 0.8% from 0.77%
----------
By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter
