  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Zimbabwe
  4. Zimbabwe Stock Exchange
  5. Ariston Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARIS   ZW0009011041

ARISTON HOLDINGS LIMITED

(ARIS)
End-of-day quote Zimbabwe Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-12
4.952 ZWL    0.00%
03:10aAriston : Notice of AGM
PU
2022Ariston : FY22 Results & Audit Opinion
PU
2022Ariston : Appointment of Company Secretary
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ariston : Notice of AGM

01/16/2023 | 03:10am EST
AHL 2070

(A public company incorporated in the Republic of Zimbabwe under company registration number 254B 104/1947)

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the seventy-sixth (76th) Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Ariston Holdings Limited ("the Company") will be held in the Centenary Room, Royal Harare Golf Club, 5th Street Extension, Harare, Zimbabwe on 24 February 2023 at 15:30hrs to consider the following business.

ORDINARY BUSINESS

  1. Financial Statements
    To receive, consider and adopt the audited financial statements for the year ended 30 September 2022, together with the reports of the directors and auditors thereon.
  2. Re-electionof directors
    To elect directors who retire by rotation, in accordance with the provisions of the Company's Articles of Association. In accordance with the provisions of the Companies and Other Business Entities Act (Chapter 24:31), the directors will be elected as separate resolutions;
    1. Mr A. Jongwe retires by rotation and being eligible offers himself for re-election.
    2. Mr I. Chagonda retires by rotation and being eligible offers himself for re-election.
  4. Appointment of director
    To consider and confirm appointment of Mr. Zvinavashe Thomas Zifamba to the Board of Directors. Mr. Zifamba is a Chartered Accountant who holds, amongst other qualifications, an Honours Bachelor of Accounting Science Degree from the University of South Africa. He has over 25 years experience in finance and is currently the Managing Director of Pace International.
  5. Director's remuneration
    To approve directors' fees for the year ended 30 September 2022.
  6. Auditors
    1. To approve the remuneration of the independent auditors for the year ended 30 September 2022 and;
    2. To appoint external auditors of the company for the ensuing year. Messrs PriceWaterhouseCoopers, who have been the company's auditors for the past three years, have indicated their willingness to be appointed as independent auditors of the company for the ensuing year.

ANY OTHER BUSINESS

PROXIES

A member entitled to attend and vote at the above meeting may appoint one or more proxies to attend, vote and speak on his/her behalf. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. A member wishing to appoint a proxy must lodge the completed proxy form at the registered office of the Company or the office of the Transfer Secretaries ( ZB Transfer Secretaries (Private) Limited, 21 Natal Road, Avondale, Harare) not less than 48 hours before the appointed time for holding of the meeting.

COVID-19 PANDEMIC MEASURES

In line with the public health measures adopted by Government to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, all the required measures will be taken to protect the health and safety of shareholders and attendees at the Annual General Meeting.

By order of the Board

  1. Ncube Company Secretary

REGISTERED OFFICE

18 Coghlan Road

Greendale

Harare

P.O. Box 4019

Harare

16 JANUARY 2023

DIRECTORS: Mr. A.C. Jongwe (Chairman), Mr. P.T. Spear* (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. I. Chagonda, Mr. C.P. Conradie,

Mrs.T.C. Mazingi, Mr. J.W. Riekert. * Executive

Disclaimer

Ariston Holdings Ltd. published this content on 16 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2023 08:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Managers and Directors
Paul Timothy Spear Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Acquiline R. Chinamo Group Finance Director & Secretary
Alexander Crispen Jongwe Chairman
Thembiwe Chikosi Mazingi Independent Non-Executive Director
Innocent Chagonda Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARISTON HOLDINGS LIMITED22.14%0
CORTEVA, INC.6.70%44 813
QL RESOURCES7.99%3 341
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.-0.11%1 885
FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC.6.87%1 339
GENTING PLANTATIONS-5.63%1 250