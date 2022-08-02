ARIT GROU : Attorney Letter for fiscal quarter ending 4-30-22

Compiled, unaudited financial statements, as well as Notes to the financial statements, for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2021 posted on the OTC Disclosure & News Service on the 20

Compiled, unaudited financial statements, as well as Notes to the financial statements, for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2021 posted on the OTC Disclosure & News Service on the 20

Compiled, unaudited financial statements, as well as Notes to the financial statements, for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2021 posted on the OTC Disclosure & News Service on the 2

Compiled, unaudited financial statements, as well as Notes to the financial statements, for the fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2022 posted on the OTC Disclosure & News Service on the 2

Compiled, unaudited financial statements, as well as Notes to the financial statements, for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2022 posted on the OTC Disclosure & News Service on the 2

Our firm, as a U.S. resident, serves as special disclosure and corporate securities counsel to Aristocrat Group Corp. (the "Issuer") and has been asked to render this opinion with respect to the adequacy of the current information contained in the Issuer's:

SONFIELD & SONFIELD

OTC Markets Group, Inc.

August 2, 2022

(collectively, the "Disclosures"). We have been asked to express our opinion as to the adequacy of the Disclosures within the meaning of Rule 144(c)(2) promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933 ("Act").

OTC Markets Group, Inc. ("OTC Markets") may rely on this opinion in determining whether the Issuer has made adequate current information publicly available within the meaning of Rule 144(c)(2) of the Act and, more specifically, paragraphs (a)(5)(i) to (xiv), inclusive, and paragraph (a)(5)(xvi) of Rule 15c2-11.

We have examined such corporate records and other documents and such questions of law as we have deemed necessary or appropriate for purposes of rendering this opinion. As to matters of fact, we have made such inquiries of the Issuer's officers as we deemed necessary to render this opinion, and we believe that such sources were reliable.

The person responsible for the preparation of the compiled, unaudited financial statements is Derek Sisson, the Company's Chief Executive Officer.

The Issuer's transfer agent is Securities Transfer Corporation. ("Transfer Agent"). The Transfer Agent is registered with the SEC as such under the Securities Exchange Act ("Exchange Act"). By examination of the Disclosures that include compiled, unaudited financial statements for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2022, we have determined the number of outstanding shares of the Issuer to be as set forth in the Disclosures with information provided by the Transfer Agent and Derek Sisson, President of the Issuer.

The undersigned attorney has (a) personally met with management and a majority of the directors of the Issuer, including Derek Sisson, Mark Corwin, and Gilbert Audet, (b) reviewed the Disclosure Statement, Supplemental Information, and the OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Report as of April 30, 2022 posted by the Issuer on the OTC Disclosure & News Service, and (c) discussed the Disclosure Statement with a majority of the directors of the Issuer.

The Issuer's counsel is not currently under investigation, litigation or the subject of an injunction, restraining or similar order issued by any court, state or federal, or by any federal or state regulatory authority related to any violation of federal or state securities laws.

The Issuer's counsel is not currently, and has not in the past five years, been the subject of an investigation, hearing, or proceeding by the SEC, the U.S Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), or any other federal, state, or foreign regulatory agency.

The Issuer has provided written representation that, based on personal knowledge, review of public filings and review of the Issuer's business and financial records, the Issuer has never been a shell company as defined by Rule 405 and Rule 144(i)(1)(i) of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

To our knowledge, after inquiry of management and a majority of the directors of the Issuer, the Issuer, no holder of five percent (5%) or more of its securities, nor the Issuer's counsel is currently under investigation by any federal or state regulatory authority for any violation of federal or state securities laws.

As a result of the foregoing, we are of the opinion that: