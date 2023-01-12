Energy lifts TSX to fifth day of gains as U.S. inflation eases

(Adds details throughout, updates prices to close)
TSX ends up 186.15 points, or 0.9%, at 20,211.20
Posts its highest closing level since Dec. 5
Energy rallies 3.1%; oil settles 1.3% higher
Materials group adds 1.4%
TORONTO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index
rose on Thursday to its highest closing level in more than five
weeks, with resource shares leading the move as U.S. data raised
hopes that inflation was on a sustained downward trend.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended up 186.15 points, or 0.9%, at 20,211.20, its
fifth consecutive day of gains and its highest closing level
since Dec. 5.
"Overall, it's a positive day for commodity markets that's
helping Canada," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist
at SIA Wealth Management. "Investors also seem to be generally
responding favorably to the U.S. inflation numbers, which show
inflation is still coming down."
U.S. stocks also closed higher as data showed U.S consumer
prices falling for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years in
December, bolstering expectations of less aggressive interest
rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.
The Toronto market's energy sector advanced 3.1% as U.S.
crude oil futures settled 1.3% higher at $78.39 a barrel,
helped by the U.S. inflation data and optimism over China's
demand outlook.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.4% as gold
rallied, approaching the $1,900 per ounce level.
Heavily-weighted financials gained nearly 1% and technology
ended 0.7% higher.
Luxury fashion design house Aritzia Inc was a drag,
falling 9.9% after the company reported third-quarter results.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Shristi
Achar A and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by David
Gregorio)