  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Aritzia Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATZ   CA04045U1021

ARITZIA INC.

(ATZ)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:15:35 2023-01-12 pm EST
46.16 CAD   -9.88%
04:45pEnergy lifts TSX to fifth day of gains as U.S. inflation eases
RE
04:26p'consumer Demand Is Not Letting Up : ' Aritzia posts record sales despite inflation
AQ
12:14pToronto Stocks Rise; Aritzia Shares Drop on Inventory Concerns in 3Q
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Energy lifts TSX to fifth day of gains as U.S. inflation eases

01/12/2023 | 04:45pm EST
(Adds details throughout, updates prices to close)

*

TSX ends up 186.15 points, or 0.9%, at 20,211.20

*

Posts its highest closing level since Dec. 5

*

Energy rallies 3.1%; oil settles 1.3% higher

*

Materials group adds 1.4%

TORONTO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday to its highest closing level in more than five weeks, with resource shares leading the move as U.S. data raised hopes that inflation was on a sustained downward trend.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 186.15 points, or 0.9%, at 20,211.20, its fifth consecutive day of gains and its highest closing level since Dec. 5.

"Overall, it's a positive day for commodity markets that's helping Canada," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management. "Investors also seem to be generally responding favorably to the U.S. inflation numbers, which show inflation is still coming down."

U.S. stocks also closed higher as data showed U.S consumer prices falling for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years in December, bolstering expectations of less aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

The Toronto market's energy sector advanced 3.1% as U.S. crude oil futures settled 1.3% higher at $78.39 a barrel, helped by the U.S. inflation data and optimism over China's demand outlook.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.4% as gold rallied, approaching the $1,900 per ounce level.

Heavily-weighted financials gained nearly 1% and technology ended 0.7% higher.

Luxury fashion design house Aritzia Inc was a drag, falling 9.9% after the company reported third-quarter results. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Shristi Achar A and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARITZIA INC. -9.88% 46.16 Delayed Quote.8.17%
BRENT OIL 1.15% 83.8 Delayed Quote.-7.42%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 1.06% 430.7683 Real-time Quote.-6.81%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.93% 20211.2 Delayed Quote.3.30%
WTI 0.72% 78.215 Delayed Quote.-7.11%
Analyst Recommendations on ARITZIA INC.
Financials
Sales 2023 2 145 M 1 602 M 1 602 M
Net income 2023 194 M 145 M 145 M
Net cash 2023 140 M 105 M 105 M
P/E ratio 2023 31,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 5 648 M 4 218 M 4 218 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,57x
EV / Sales 2024 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 6 569
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart ARITZIA INC.
Aritzia Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ARITZIA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 51,22 CAD
Average target price 61,57 CAD
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer Wong President, CEO, COO, Secretary & Director
Todd Ingledew Chief Financial Officer
Brian Hill Executive Chairman
Dave MacIver Chief Information Officer
Aldo Albert Bensadoun Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARITZIA INC.8.17%4 258
SHIMAMURA CO., LTD.-4.66%3 464
VICTORIA'S SECRET & CO.7.60%3 112
EEKA FASHION HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.39%838
GO FASHION (INDIA) LIMITED0.66%797
CHICO'S FAS, INC.-5.28%577