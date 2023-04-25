Arix Bioscience : Annual Report & Accounts to 31 December 2022
04/25/2023 | 08:51am EDT
Investing in life changing science
Annual report and accounts 2022
Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns to shareholders.
Our Purpose
To generate superior returns for our investors and to make a tangible difference to patients' lives, by investing in a focused portfolio of innovative biotechnology companies addressing areas of high unmet need in healthcare
Our Goal
Delivery of double digit NAV growth through a diversified portfolio of biotechnology investments
Our Values and Expectations
Our values and expectations are at the heart of everything we do and form an important part of our culture.
Integrity
Respect
Transparency
Collaboration
Discipline
Accountability
Contents
Strategic Report
19
Core Portfolio
48
Report of the Audit and Risk
1
Highlights
23
Public Opportunities Portfolio
Committee
2
At a Glance
24
Financial Review
52
Directors' Remuneration Report
4
Investment Proposition
27
Risk Management
69
Directors' Report
5
Chairman's Statement
32
Our Stakeholders
8
Chief Executive Officer's Review
34
Sustainability
Financial Statements
11
Market Insight
Corporate Governance
73
Independent Auditors' Report
12
Our Investment Strategy
80
Financial Statements
13
Business Model
36
Corporate Governance Report
14
Our Strategic Objectives
42
Board of Directors
Other information
15
Key Performance Indicators
44
Report of the Nomination
108 Shareholder Information
16
Portfolio Review
Committee
109 Glossary
18
Broad and Rich Clinical Pipeline
Highlights
Performance snapshot
Net Asset Value (NAV)NAV per shareGross Portfolio net revaluation*
£226m
175p
(£19m)
2021: £255m
2021: 198p
2021: (£54m)
Strategic report
Corporate governance
Business highlights
Capital raised by portfolio
Realised capital
Capital pool
companies in 2022
£21m
£123m
$134m
2021: £39m
2021: £134m
2021: $776m
Operational highlights
Agreement to acquire Twelve Bio by Ensoma in an all share transaction with concurrent financing which was completed in February 2023
Reverse merger of Disc Medicine onto Nasdaq completed in December 2022, 15 months after first Arix investment
Cost run rate below 2% of Net Asset Value
*Year on year net movement includes investments, FX, and impairment.
Financial statements
Other information
ANNUAL REPORT 2022 ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC
1
At a glance
Who we are:
Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies.
We collaborate with experienced entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate the science they have developed into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors.
We are here for two key reasons. To generate superior returns for our investors and to make a tangible difference to patients' lives.
Investment strategy providing resilience through market cycles
We focus on innovation and partner with highly experienced entrepreneurs to create companies that can significantly improve patients' lives.
Diverse portfolio
Geographic split
Therapeutic split
Development stage split
11.11%
11%
33%
22.22%
USA
Europe
UK
66.76%
44%
11%
Genetic
43%
diseases
Immunology
Clinical
Oncology
Preclinical
Rare
diseases
57%
2
ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC ANNUAL REPORT 2022
At a glance continued
NAV per share
Capital Pool
175p 2021: 198p
£123m 2021: £134m
Rolling 36 month goals
Double Digit NAV per share
2 x successful exits
2 x IPOs
Growth
-9% annualised in 2020-2022
ON TARGET
ON TARGET
BELOW TARGET
(11% 2019-2021)
Maintain cost base within 2% of NAV
ON TARGET
Read more in the Chairman's statement on page 5.
Strong clinical trials pipeline
Collectively our portfolio companies were running 11 clinical trials at 31 December 2022, with a further 9 in preclinical development.
Clinical trials
11 (2021: 22)
Read more on our Pipeline on page 18.
*NAV Per Share = NAV / Total Number of Issued Shares less those held in treasury.
Strategic report
Corporate governance
Financial statements
Other information
ANNUAL REPORT 2022 ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Arix Bioscience plc published this content on 25 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 12:50:04 UTC.