  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Arix Bioscience plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARIX   GB00BD045071

ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC

(ARIX)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:52:18 2023-04-25 am EDT
101.95 GBX   +0.94%
09:01aArix Bioscience : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023
PU
09:01aArix Bioscience : Proxy form for AGM 2023
PU
08:51aArix Bioscience : Annual Report & Accounts to 31 December 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arix Bioscience : Annual Report & Accounts to 31 December 2022

04/25/2023 | 08:51am EDT
Investing in life changing science

Annual report and accounts 2022

Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns to shareholders.

Our Purpose

To generate superior returns for our investors and to make a tangible difference to patients' lives, by investing in a focused portfolio of innovative biotechnology companies addressing areas of high unmet need in healthcare

Our Goal

Delivery of double digit NAV growth through a diversified portfolio of biotechnology investments

Our Values and Expectations

Our values and expectations are at the heart of everything we do and form an important part of our culture.

  • Integrity
  • Respect
  • Transparency
  • Collaboration
  • Discipline
  • Accountability

Contents

Strategic Report

19

Core Portfolio

48

Report of the Audit and Risk

1

Highlights

23

Public Opportunities Portfolio

Committee

2

At a Glance

24

Financial Review

52

Directors' Remuneration Report

4

Investment Proposition

27

Risk Management

69

Directors' Report

5

Chairman's Statement

32

Our Stakeholders

8

Chief Executive Officer's Review

34

Sustainability

Financial Statements

11

Market Insight

Corporate Governance

73

Independent Auditors' Report

12

Our Investment Strategy

80

Financial Statements

13

Business Model

36

Corporate Governance Report

14

Our Strategic Objectives

42

Board of Directors

Other information

15

Key Performance Indicators

44

Report of the Nomination

108 Shareholder Information

16

Portfolio Review

Committee

109 Glossary

18

Broad and Rich Clinical Pipeline

Highlights

Performance snapshot

Net Asset Value (NAV)NAV per shareGross Portfolio net revaluation*

£226m

175p

(£19m)

2021: £255m

2021: 198p

2021: (£54m)

Strategic report

Corporate governance

Business highlights

Capital raised by portfolio

Realised capital

Capital pool

companies in 2022

£21m

£123m

$134m

2021: £39m

2021: £134m

2021: $776m

Operational highlights

  • Agreement to acquire Twelve Bio by Ensoma in an all share transaction with concurrent financing which was completed in February 2023
  • Reverse merger of Disc Medicine onto Nasdaq completed in December 2022, 15 months after first Arix investment
  • Cost run rate below 2% of Net Asset Value

*Year on year net movement includes investments, FX, and impairment.

Financial statements

Other information

ANNUAL REPORT 2022 ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC

1

At a glance

Who we are:

Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies.

We collaborate with experienced entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate the science they have developed into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors.

We are here for two key reasons. To generate superior returns for our investors and to make a tangible difference to patients' lives.

Investment strategy providing resilience through market cycles

We focus on innovation and partner with highly experienced entrepreneurs to create companies that can significantly improve patients' lives.

Diverse portfolio

Geographic split

Therapeutic split

Development stage split

11.11%

11%

33%

22.22%

USA

Europe

UK

66.76%

44%

11%

Genetic

43%

diseases

Immunology

Clinical

Oncology

Preclinical

Rare

diseases

57%

2

ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC ANNUAL REPORT 2022

At a glance continued

NAV per share

Capital Pool

175p 2021: 198p

£123m 2021: £134m

Rolling 36 month goals

Double Digit NAV per share

2 x successful exits

2 x IPOs

Growth

-9% annualised in 2020-2022

ON TARGET

ON TARGET

BELOW TARGET

(11% 2019-2021)

Maintain cost base within 2% of NAV

ON TARGET

Read more in the Chairman's statement on page 5.

Strong clinical trials pipeline

Collectively our portfolio companies were running 11 clinical trials at 31 December 2022, with a further 9 in preclinical development.

Clinical trials

11 (2021: 22)

Read more on our Pipeline on page 18.

*NAV Per Share = NAV / Total Number of Issued Shares less those held in treasury.

Strategic report

Corporate governance

Financial statements

Other information

ANNUAL REPORT 2022 ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC

3

Disclaimer

Arix Bioscience plc published this content on 25 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 12:50:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
