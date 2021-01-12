Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Arix Bioscience plc    ARIX   GB00BD045071

ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC

(ARIX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arix Bioscience : Artios Pharma Expands US Leadership Team with the Appointment of Abid Ansari as Chief Financial Officer

01/12/2021 | 04:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cambridge, UK and New York City, USA, 12th January 2021: Artios Pharma Limited ('Artios'), a leading DNA Damage Response (DDR) company developing a broad pipeline of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, announces the appointment of Abid Ansari as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Abid will lead the company's financial, investor relations, and public relations operations, where he brings a variety of US financial experience to Artios, including a background with global public companies in corporate finance, business development, licensing, and investor relations. He joins Tania Dimitrova, Chief Business Officer, in the company's US subsidiary established since 2019.

Abid has 18 years of finance experience in life science businesses. Prior to joining Artios Pharma, he most recently served as CFO of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ: DTIL), a next generation genome editing company. There he helped the company raise over $300M in capital, including a $146M IPO and $110M Series B. Abid also worked at GlaxoSmithKline for five years in deal finance and portfolio management roles and at MedImmune LLC in commercial and capital finance roles.

Abid Ansari holds a Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering and a Master of Business Administration, both from Purdue University. He is also a CPA.

Andrew Muncey, Artios' UK-based CFO since 2016 becomes Chief Operating Officer (COO), where he will be responsible for the legal, company secretarial, HR, IT, facilities and operational functions of the company, including guiding the company in its transition from a preclinical company to a fully-fledged clinical DDR company. Andrew has over 20 years of management experience in biotechnology and a background in investment banking, capital markets and corporate finance.

Niall Martin, Chief Executive Officer of Artios, said: 'I am delighted to welcome Abid to Artios at this exciting time for the company, as we look to accelerate progress in our pipeline and move our first candidate into clinical development. Abid is a key addition to our Executive Management team and strengthens our presence in the US. He will play an instrumental role in guiding Artios through its future financing stages. I also would like to thank Andrew for his excellent work over the last five years as CFO and look forward to working with him in his new position as COO.'

Abid Ansari, Chief Financial Officer of Artios, said: 'Artios is a world leader in the field of DNA damage response. This is an especially exciting time to join as the company makes the transition to an early-stage clinical oncology company. I am excited about working with Niall and the team to bring Artios' transformational science to patients as precision oncology medicines.'

END

For more information about Artios Pharma Ltd., please contact:

Artios Pharma Ltd:

Niall Martin, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +44 (0)1223 804180

Media:

Optimum Strategic Communications

Mary Clark/ Manel Mateus / Alex Gunter

E: artios@optimumcomms.com

Tel: +44 (0) 203 950 9144

About Artios Pharma Limited

Artios is a leading DNA Damage Response (DDR) company focused on developing first-in-class treatments for cancer. The Company is led by an experienced leadership team with world class scientific capabilities and proven expertise in DDR drug discovery, including the identification and development of the PARP inhibitor olaparib. It has a unique partnership with Cancer Research UK (CRUK), and collaborations with leading DNA repair researchers worldwide, such as The Institute of Cancer Research (ICR), London, the Netherlands Cancer Institute (NKI) and The Francis Crick Institute, London. Artios is building a pipeline of next-generation DDR programmes to target hard to treat cancers which will move into Phase 1 clinical studies in 2021. These include ATR inhibitor ART0380 for treating DDR defective tumours and the first-in-class Pol theta inhibitor ART4215 for mono therapy and combination treatments. In December 2020, Artios entered into a global three-year strategic research collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany to identify and develop precision oncology medicines targeting nucleases. Artios is backed by blue chip investors including: AbbVie Ventures, Andera Partners, Arix Bioscience plc, IP Group plc, Life Science Partners (LSP), M Ventures, Novartis Venture Fund (NVF), Pfizer Ventures and SV Health Investors. Artios is based at the Babraham Research Campus in Cambridge, UK, with an office in New York City, USA. For more information: www.artiospharma.com

Disclaimer

Arix Bioscience plc published this content on 12 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2021 09:41:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC
04:42aARIX BIOSCIENCE : Artios Pharma Expands US Leadership Team with the Appointment ..
PU
02:01aHarpoon announces closing of public offering
DJ
01/06ARIX BIOSCIENCE : Imara reports Phase 2a clinical trial results of -2-
DJ
01/06ARIX BIOSCIENCE : Atox Bio Announces FDA Acceptance to File the NDA for Reltecim..
PU
01/06ARIX BIOSCIENCE : Autolus provides business outlook for 2021 and -2-
DJ
01/06Autolus provides business outlook for 2021 and 2022
DJ
2020ARIX BIOSCIENCE : Completion of sale of VelosBio
AQ
2020Director Share Purchase
DJ
2020Arix Bioscience Closes $2.75 Billion Sale Of Portfolio Company VelosBio To Me..
MT
2020ARIX BIOSCIENCE : Completion of sale of VelosBio
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,40 M 0,54 M 0,54 M
Net income 2020 -12,8 M -17,3 M -17,3 M
Net cash 2020 69,1 M 93,5 M 93,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 -21,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 272 M 366 M 368 M
EV / Sales 2020 506x
EV / Sales 2021 327x
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 71,1%
Chart ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC
Duration : Period :
Arix Bioscience plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 233,67 GBX
Last Close Price 208,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 28,4%
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jonathan Tobin Co-Managing Director
Christian Schetter Co-Managing Director
Naseem Amin Executive Chairman
Robert Lyne COO, Secretary & General Counsel
Marcus Karia Group Finance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC-5.02%366
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED4.71%28 167
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN AB2.99%14 598
KINNEVIK AB1.43%14 109
LIFCO AB (PUBL)2.92%8 895
SOMFY SA7.79%6 242
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ