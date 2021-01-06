Arix Bioscience : Atox Bio Announces FDA Acceptance to File the NDA for Reltecimod to Treat Suspected Organ Dysfunction or Failure in Patients with Necrotizing Soft Tissue Infection (“Flesh-Eating Disease”)

Atox Bio Announces FDA Acceptance to File the NDA for Reltecimod to Treat Suspected Organ Dysfunction or Failure in Patients with Necrotizing Soft Tissue Infection ("Flesh-Eating Disease")

- PDUFA Date of September 30, 2021 -

- NDA Filed Under FDA Accelerated Approval Program -

Necrotizing soft tissue infection (NSTI) is a rare, life-threatening disease that involves significant necrosis and tissue destruction coupled with systemic organ failure

If approved, reltecimod would be the first therapy to treat suspected organ dysfunction or failure in patients with NSTI

Durham, NC and Ness Ziona, Israel - December 10, 2020 - Atox Biotoday announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted to file the New Drug Application (NDA) for reltecimod with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of September 30, 2021. The proposed indication is for the treatment of suspected organ dysfunction or failure in patients ≥12 years of age with NSTI, in conjunction with surgical debridement, antibiotic therapy, and supportive care. If approved, reltecimod could advance the standard of care for patients with NSTI by providing a novel treatment option for these patients.

"The FDA's decision to file the NDA for reltecimod marks another important step forward for Atox Bio in potentially bringing this innovative therapy to patients with NSTI," said Dan Teleman, CEO of Atox Bio. "The development of reltecimod reinforces Atox Bio's expertise in immunotherapy, our deep understanding of unmet needs in the critical care setting, and commitment to improving clinical outcomes for patients affected by this rare, life-threatening disease."

Based on discussions with FDA, Atox Bio submitted an NDA under the Accelerated Approval Program. The Company believes reltecimod meets Accelerated Approval criteria as it treats a serious condition, provides meaningful therapeutic benefit over existing treatments, and demonstrates an effect on an intermediate clinical endpoint; resolution of organ dysfunction, that is reasonably likely to predict the clinical benefit of improved long-term survival.

Results from the ACCUTE study were previously announced here.

About Reltecimod

Reltecimod is a small synthetic peptide that is host-oriented and pathogen-agnostic. With its novel mechanism of action, reltecimod leads to resolution of organ dysfunction or failure by

