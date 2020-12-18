Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Arix Bioscience plc    ARIX   GB00BD045071

ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC

(ARIX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arix Bioscience : Completion of sale of VelosBio

12/18/2020 | 03:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
 
 Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) 
Completion of sale of VelosBio 
 
18-Dec-2020 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
                            Arix Bioscience plc 
 
                       Completion of sale of VelosBio 
 
 LONDON, 18 December 2020: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix", LSE: ARIX), a global 
   venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough 
         biotech companies, today announces the completion of the previously 
  announced [1] sale of its portfolio company VelosBio Inc. ("VelosBio"), to 
 Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth NJ., USA, for final all cash consideration of 
                                                              $2.75 billion. 
 
       The trade sale of VelosBio generates gross proceeds of $187.0 million 
    (GBP138.5 million)[1] to Arix, representing a 12.5x return on its original 
  investment of $15.0 million (GBP11.8 million) and an internal rate of return 
                                                              (IRR) of 328%. 
 
   The tax treatment of this transaction will be detailed within Arix's 2020 
                  Annual Report and Accounts, to be published in March 2021. 
 
                                   [ENDS] 
 
                                                                   Enquiries 
 
                               For more information on Arix, please contact: 
 
                                                         Arix Bioscience plc 
 
                                 Charlotte Parry, Head of Investor Relations 
 
                                                         +44 (0)20 7290 1072 
 
                                                charlotte@arixbioscience.com 
 
                                            Optimum Strategic Communications 
 
                                Supriya Mathur, Shabnam Bashir, Manel Mateus 
 
                                                         +44 (0)20 3922 1906 
 
                                               optimum.arix@optimumcomms.com 
 
                                                   About Arix Bioscience plc 
 
Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing 
 in and building breakthrough biotech companies around cutting-edge advances 
                                                           in life sciences. 
 
      We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, 
 expertise and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important 
 new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this 
      exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. 
 
               For more information please visit: www.arixbioscience.com [2] 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
[1] At GBP/USD FX rate of 1.3500 
 
ISIN:           GB00BD045071 
Category Code:  MSCU 
TIDM:           ARIX 
LEI Code:       213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be 
                disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   89913 
EQS News ID:    1155675 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
 
 
1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=21dcb2821cea73a8fef51993d4ee4747&application_id=1155675&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 
2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=889c637ce21c3a47a35c39202ebd9825&application_id=1155675&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 18, 2020 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

All news about ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC
03:01aARIX BIOSCIENCE : Completion of sale of VelosBio
DJ
12/11ARIX BIOSCIENCE : Portfolio Company's New Drug Application for Reltecimod Accept..
MT
12/11ARIX BIOSCIENCE : Atox Bio Announces FDA Acceptance to File the NDA for Reltecim..
PU
12/11ARIX BIOSCIENCE : Atox Bio announces FDA acceptance of New Drug -2-
DJ
12/11ARIX BIOSCIENCE : Atox Bio announces FDA acceptance of New Drug Application
DJ
12/08Harpoon reports clinical progress across all -2-
DJ
12/08ARIX BIOSCIENCE : Harpoon reports clinical progress across all pipeline developm..
DJ
12/07ARIX BIOSCIENCE : Autolus presents additional data on AUTO3 at ASH -2-
DJ
12/07Autolus presents additional data on AUTO3 at ASH
DJ
12/07HARDMAN & CO RESEARCH : Arix Bioscience (ARIX): Artios attracts Merck KGaA in de..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,40 M 0,54 M 0,54 M
Net income 2020 -12,8 M -17,3 M -17,3 M
Net cash 2020 69,1 M 93,5 M 93,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 -21,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 272 M 369 M 368 M
EV / Sales 2020 506x
EV / Sales 2021 327x
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 71,2%
Chart ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC
Duration : Period :
Arix Bioscience plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 233,67 GBX
Last Close Price 208,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 28,4%
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jonathan Tobin Co-Managing Director
Christian Schetter Co-Managing Director
Naseem Amin Executive Chairman
Robert Lyne COO, Secretary & General Counsel
Marcus Karia Group Finance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC95.31%369
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-27.19%26 912
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN AB15.86%14 328
KINNEVIK AB76.16%14 074
LIFCO AB (PUBL)30.51%8 382
SOMFY SA64.34%6 053
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ