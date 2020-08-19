Arix Bioscience : FDA Gives Pharmaxis Green Light to Start Myelofibrosis Phase 2 Study

Investor relations: Rudi Michelson (Monsoon Communications) T +61 411 402 737, E

About Pharmaxis

Pharmaxis Limited is an Australian pharmaceutical research company and a global leader in drug development for inflammation and fibrotic diseases. The company has a highly productive drug discovery engine, drug candidates in clinical trials and significant future cash flows from partnering deals.

Leveraging its small‐molecule expertise and proprietary amine oxidase chemistry platform, Pharmaxis has taken four in‐ house compounds to Phase 1 trials in just five years. Boehringer Ingelheim acquired the Pharmaxis anti‐inflammatory AOC3 inhibitor in 2015 to develop it (BI 1467335) for two diseases: the liver condition Non‐alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) and diabetic retinopathy (DR).

The company's successor amine oxidase program has developed an oral anti‐fibrotic LOXL2 inhibitor, aimed at NASH, pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and other high‐value fibrotic heart and kidney diseases, with a commercial partnering process underway, a systemic pan‐LOX inhibitor for acute fibrosis and cancer that will enter a phase 2 study in 2020 and a topical pan‐LOX inhibitor for scarring that is expected to commence phase 1 studies in 2H 2020. Pharmaxis' Mannitol platform has yielded the products Bronchitol® for cystic fibrosis, which is marketed in Europe, Russia and Australia, with United States FDA approval pending; and Aridol® for the assessment of asthma, which is sold in the United States, Europe, Australia and Asia.

Pharmaxis is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (PXS). Its head office, manufacturing and research facilities are in Sydney, Australia. http://www.pharmaxis.com.au/

What is myelofibrosis?

Myelofibrosis is a disorder in which normal bone marrow tissue is gradually replaced with a fibrous scar‐like material. Over time, this leads to progressive bone marrow failure. Under normal conditions, the bone marrow provides a fine network of fibres on which the stem cells can divide and grow. Specialised cells in the bone marrow known as fibroblasts make these fibres.

In myelofibrosis, chemicals released by high numbers of platelets and abnormal megakaryocytes (platelet forming cells) over‐stimulate the fibroblasts. This results in the overgrowth of thick coarse fibres in the bone marrow, which gradually replace normal bone marrow tissue. Over time this destroys the normal bone marrow environment, preventing the production of adequate numbers of red cells, white cells and platelets. This results in anaemia, low platelet counts and the production of blood cells in areas outside the bone marrow for example in the spleen and liver, which become enlarged as a result.

Myelofibrosis can occur at any age but is usually diagnosed later in life, between the ages of 60 and 70 years. The cause of myelofibrosis remains largely unknown. It can be classified as either JAK2 mutation positive (having the JAK2 mutation) or negative (not having the JAK2 mutation).

