Arix Bioscience plc    ARIX   GB00BD045071

ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC

(ARIX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/15 04:07:37 am
199.11 GBX   -0.45%
ARIX BIOSCIENCE : Holding(s) in Company
DJ
ARIX BIOSCIENCE : Notice of Results
DJ
ARIX BIOSCIENCE : Managing Director to Step Down
MT
Arix Bioscience : Holding(s) in Company

02/15/2021 | 04:01am EST
Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) 
Holding(s) in Company 
15-Feb-2021 / 09:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares  ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC 
to which voting rights are attachedii: 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
Non-UK issuer 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                                                                  X 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify)iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv 
Name                                                                    SIR CHRISTOPHER THOMAS EVANS OBE 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v 
Name                                                                    ECTOPLASM LIMITED 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)                   DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:                2 February 2021 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):                          12 February 2021 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                                                            % of voting rights 
                                   % of voting rights       through financial       Total of both  Total number of 
                                   attached to shares       instruments             in % (8.A +    voting rights of 
                                   (total of 8. A)          (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B   8.B)           issuervii 
                                                            2) 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or     3.9%                     0.0%                    3.9%           135,609,653 
reached 
Position of previous notification 
(if                                4.9%                     0.0%                    4.9% 
applicable) 
 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
                                         Number of voting rightsix                           % of voting rights 
Class/type of                            Direct                                                                     Indirect 
shares                                                       Indirect                        Direct 
                                         (Art 9 of                                                                  (Art 10 of 
ISIN code (if possible)                  Directive 2004/     (Art 10 of Directive 2004/      (Art 9 of Directive    Directive 
                                         109/EC) (DTR5.1)    109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)              2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)  2004/109/EC) 
                                                                                                                    (DTR5.2.1) 
ORDINARY GB00BD45074                     1,219,340           4,071,699                       0.9%                   3.0% 
 
 
SUBTOTAL 8. A                            5,291,039                                           3.9% 
 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
                                                                                   Number of voting rights that 
                                         Expiration   Exercise/                    may be acquired if the           % of voting 
Type of financial instrument             datex        Conversion Periodxi          instrument is                    rights 
                                                                                   exercised/converted. 
 
 
 
                                                      SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 
 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 
(b)) 
                                       Expiration     Exercise/     Physical or cash                 Number of      % of voting 
Type of financial instrument           datex          Conversion                                     voting rights  rights 
                                                      Period xi     settlementxii 
 
 
 
                                                                    SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 
 
 
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
applicable box with an "X") 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity           X 
xiv (please add additional rows as necessary) 
                                               % of voting rights if      % of voting rights through         Total of both if it 
Namexv                                         it equals or is higher     financial instruments if it        equals or is higher 
                                               than the notifiable        equals or is higher than the       than the notifiable 
                                               threshold                  notifiable threshold               threshold 
                                               0.9% DIRECTLY                                                 0.9% DIRECTLY 
SIR CHRISTOPHER THOMAS EVANS OBE                                          0.0% 
                                               3.0% INDIRECTLY                                               3.0% INDIRECTLY 
ABACUS TRUST COMPANY AS TRUSTEE OF THE         3.0% INDIRECTLY            0.0%                               3.0% INDIRECTLY 
ECTOPLASM SETTLEMENT 
ECTOPLASM LIMITED                              3.0% DIRECTLY              0.0%                               3.0% DIRECTLY 
 
 
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will be held 
 
11. Additional informationxvi 
 
 
Place of completion DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN 
Date of completion  12 February 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           GB00BD045071 
Category Code:  HOL 
TIDM:           ARIX 
LEI Code:       213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:   93499 
EQS News ID:    1168194 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 15, 2021 04:00 ET (09:00 GMT)

