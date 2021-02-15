Arix Bioscience : Holding(s) in Company

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX)
Holding(s) in Company
15-Feb-2021 / 09:00 GMT/BST
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC
to which voting rights are attachedii:
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name SIR CHRISTOPHER THOMAS EVANS OBE
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name ECTOPLASM LIMITED
City and country of registered office (if applicable) DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 2 February 2021
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 12 February 2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights
% of voting rights through financial Total of both Total number of
attached to shares instruments in % (8.A + voting rights of
(total of 8. A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 8.B) issuervii
2)
Resulting situation on the date on
which threshold was crossed or 3.9% 0.0% 3.9% 135,609,653
reached
Position of previous notification
(if 4.9% 0.0% 4.9%
applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Class/type of Direct Indirect
shares Indirect Direct
(Art 9 of (Art 10 of
ISIN code (if possible) Directive 2004/ (Art 10 of Directive 2004/ (Art 9 of Directive Directive
109/EC) (DTR5.1) 109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC)
(DTR5.2.1)
ORDINARY GB00BD45074 1,219,340 4,071,699 0.9% 3.0%
SUBTOTAL 8. A 5,291,039 3.9%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Number of voting rights that
Expiration Exercise/ may be acquired if the % of voting
Type of financial instrument datex Conversion Periodxi instrument is rights
exercised/converted.
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1
(b))
Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash Number of % of voting
Type of financial instrument datex Conversion voting rights rights
Period xi settlementxii
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity X
xiv (please add additional rows as necessary)
% of voting rights if % of voting rights through Total of both if it
Namexv it equals or is higher financial instruments if it equals or is higher
than the notifiable equals or is higher than the than the notifiable
threshold notifiable threshold threshold
0.9% DIRECTLY 0.9% DIRECTLY
SIR CHRISTOPHER THOMAS EVANS OBE 0.0%
3.0% INDIRECTLY 3.0% INDIRECTLY
ABACUS TRUST COMPANY AS TRUSTEE OF THE 3.0% INDIRECTLY 0.0% 3.0% INDIRECTLY
ECTOPLASM SETTLEMENT
ECTOPLASM LIMITED 3.0% DIRECTLY 0.0% 3.0% DIRECTLY
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi
Place of completion DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN
Date of completion 12 February 2021 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: GB00BD045071
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: ARIX
LEI Code: 213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 93499
EQS News ID: 1168194
End of Announcement EQS News Service
