Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Arix Bioscience plc    ARIX   GB00BD045071

ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC

(ARIX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arix Bioscience : VelosBio Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 2 Trial of VLS-101 in Solid Tumors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/19/2020 | 11:55am EDT

VelosBio Inc. (VelosBio), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing first-in-class cancer therapies targeting receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1), today announced that the first patient has been dosed in a Phase 2 trial of VLS-101 in patients with solid tumors. VLS-101, the company's lead product candidate, is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) that targets ROR1.

ROR1 is a cell-surface protein that is expressed during embryofetal development but disappears before birth and is usually not expressed on normal cells in children or adults. However, ROR1 can reappear on malignant tissues, including on solid tumors. By targeting ROR1, VLS-101 is designed to deliver cancer-fighting therapeutics selectively to tumor cells, while sparing normal cells.

'VLS-101 dosing of the first patient in our Phase 2 solid tumor trial represents a key milestone for our lead ROR1-directedclinical program,' said Dave Johnson, Chief Executive Officer at VelosBio. 'Based on the broad expression of ROR1across different cancer types, and our pre-clinical data showing VLS-101 antitumor activity in solid tumors, we are excited to advance this investigational candidate as a potential new therapy for difficult-to-treat cancers.'

The Phase 2 trial will enroll patients with previously treated solid tumors, including breast cancer, lung cancer, and other cancers that are believed to express ROR1. Patients will receive VLS-101 2.5 mg/kg intravenously once every three weeks for as long as they are safely benefiting from VLS-101 therapy. The primary endpoint is objective response rate as determined by standard response criteria. The clinical trial will also assess safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and immunogenicity of VLS-101 and explore the influence of biomarkers on outcome. For additional information about the clinical trial, visit www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT04504916).

About VLS-101

VLS-101 is an investigational antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) comprising a ROR1-targeting monoclonal antibody that is linked to a cytotoxin called monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE). After the antibody binds to ROR1 on cancer cells, the ADC is designed to enter those cells and release MMAE to destroy the cancer cells. In mouse models of human hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, VLS-101 showed robust antitumor activity. VLS-101 is in clinical development for patients with previously treated hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

About VelosBio

VelosBio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the lives of patients with cancer by developing first-in-class therapies targeting ROR1. Its lead candidate, VLS-101, is a ROR1-directed ADC being developed for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The company is utilizing its ROR1-targeting antibody-based technology to develop a pipeline of ADCs and bispecific antibody product candidates for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. VelosBio is headquartered in San Diego. For more information, please visit www.velosbio.com.

Contacts

Media

Kimberly Ha

KKH Advisors

917-291-5744

kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com

Disclaimer

Arix Bioscience plc published this content on 19 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2020 15:54:03 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC
11:55aARIX BIOSCIENCE : VelosBio Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 2 Trial of VLS..
PU
09/07ARIX BIOSCIENCE : VelosBio Announces FDA Fast Track and Orphan Drug Designations..
PU
08/13ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC : - Notice of Results
PR
08/10ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC : - LogicBio announces IND clearance for LB-001
PR
08/05PHARMAXIS : US$7 Million of US Bronchitol Launch Milestone Payment Brought Forwa..
PU
07/20ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC : - Amplyx announces positive Phase 2 data
PR
07/10ARIX BIOSCIENCE : Atox Bio Announces a Positive Effect of Reltecimod on Resoluti..
PU
07/10ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC : - Atox Bio plans NDA submission for Q3 2020
PR
07/08ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC : - VelosBio completes $137 million Series B financing
PR
07/01ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding, Issue of Ordinary Shares
PR
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,35 M 0,45 M 0,45 M
Net income 2020 -24,9 M -32,3 M -32,3 M
Net cash 2020 40,7 M 52,8 M 52,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 -270x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 141 M 182 M 183 M
EV / Sales 2020 287x
EV / Sales 2021 321x
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 71,2%
Chart ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC
Duration : Period :
Arix Bioscience plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 137,67 GBX
Last Close Price 108,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 43,5%
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan Tobin Co-Managing Director
Christian Schetter Co-Managing Director
Naseem Amin Executive Chairman
Robert Lyne COO, Secretary & General Counsel
Marcus Karia Group Finance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC1.41%182
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-38.02%22 913
KINNEVIK AB65.74%11 914
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN AB5.09%11 890
LIFCO AB (PUBL)13.64%6 680
SOMFY SA38.74%4 890
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group