ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC

(ARIX)
Arix Bioscience : Response to Activist Shareholder Acacia

03/10/2021 | 02:02am EST
Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) 
Response to Activist Shareholder Acacia 
10-March-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Arix Bioscience plc 
 
Response to Activist Shareholder Acacia 
 
LONDON, 10 March 2021: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix", LSE: ARIX) a global venture capital company focused on investing in 
and building breakthrough biotech companies, today issues the following statement in response to the open letter issued 
by Acacia Research Corporation (Acacia) on 9 March 2021. 
 
Arix regularly engages in open communications with all of its shareholders and values constructive input. The Board is 
disappointed that Acacia has decided to publish this letter on the same day it was received by Arix. 
 
Arix has an experienced Board that is committed to acting in the best interest of all shareholders. Arix has recently 
announced the strengthening of Corporate Governance with the appointment of two experienced independent Non-Executive 
Directors and a Senior Independent Director. 
 
Arix has already made public its commitment to build the investment team in the UK and the US; this process is already 
underway. 
 
Annual Results for the year ended 31 December 2020 highlight the significant progress and strong financial performance 
Arix achieved over the last year, demonstrating the successful execution of the change in Company strategy during the 
period. 
The Company intends to review the letter carefully and will be engaging directly with Acacia. 
 
[ENDS] 
For more information on Arix, please contact: 
Arix Bioscience plc 
Charlotte Parry, Head of Investor Relations 
+44 (0) 20 7290 1072 
charlotte@arixbioscience.com 
Optimum Strategic Communications 
Mary Clark, Supriya Mathur, Shabnam Bashir 
+44 (0)20 3922 1906 
optimum.arix@optimumcomms.com 
About Arix Bioscience plc 
Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech 
companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences. 
We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate 
their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth 
phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           GB00BD045071 
Category Code:  MSCH 
TIDM:           ARIX 
LEI Code:       213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   95204 
EQS News ID:    1174440 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 10, 2021 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

