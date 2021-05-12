Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX)
Autolus to present additional data in AUTO1 in IBCL
12-May-2021 / 16:35 GMT/BST
Arix Bioscience plc
LONDON, 12 May 2021: Arix Bioscience plc, ("Arix", LSE: ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on investing
in and building breakthrough biotech companies, notes that its portfolio company, Autolus Therapeutics Plc ("Autolus",
Nasdaq: AUTL), has today announced new data highlighting progress in the company's AUTO1 CAR T cell therapy, being
investigated in the ongoing Phase 1 study in relapsed / refractory indolent B cell lymphomas (IBCL). An abstract
presentation will be presented at the European Hematology Association (EHA) All-Virtual Congress, held between June
9-17, 2021.
Autolus noted that AUTO1 demonstrated a tolerable safety profile in adult patients with IBCL despite high disease
burden. Early data in 10 patients showed 100% complete remission rates and excellent CAR engraftment/expansion.
The announcement can be accessed on the Autolus website at: https://www.autolus.com/investor-relations/news-and-events/
press-releases/ and the full text of the announcement from Autolus is contained below.
All e-poster presentations will be made available on the on-demand Virtual Congress platform as of Friday, June 11 at
9.00 AM CEST, where participants can also now register their attendance.
About Arix Bioscience plc
Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech
companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences.
We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate
their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth
phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com
Autolus Therapeutics to Present New Data on AUTO1 in r/r Indolent B Cell Lymphomas at the European Hematology
Association Virtual Congress
AUTO1 achieves 100% complete remission rate in cohort of r/r Indolent Non- Hodgkin Lymphoma patients
No high-grade cytokine release syndrome or neurotoxicity observed
LONDON, May 12, 2021 -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing
next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced an abstract presentation related to AUTO1 in relapsed /
refractory (r/r) indolent B cell lymphomas (IBCL) at the European Hematology Association (EHA) Virtual Congress to be
held June 9-17, 2021.
Title: Early safety and efficacy findings of AUTO1 (CAT19), a fast-off rate CD19 CAR, in Relapsed/Refractory Indolent B
Cell Lymphomas
Presenter: Clare Roddie, MD, PhD, FRCPath, Consultant Haematologist and Honorary Senior Lecturer, Cancer Institute,
University College London (UCL)
Date and Time: All e-poster presentations will be made available on the on-demand Virtual Congress platform as of
Friday, June 11 at 9.00 AM CEST.
As of the data cut-off date of February 18, 2021, 10 r/r IBCL patients had received AUTO1 and nine patients were
evaluable. AUTO1 demonstrated a tolerable safety profile in adult patients with r/r low grade B-cell lymphoma despite
high disease burden. Early data shows 100% complete remission rates and excellent CAR engraftment and expansion. Grade
1 CRS was reported in 4 patients and Grade 2 CRS in 1 patient. No Immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity
syndrome (ICANS) was observed on study. At a median of 3.1 months (range 1-5.6m), 8/9 patients are in ongoing
remission. One patient died in complete remission at month 5.6 of COVID-19.
About Autolus Therapeutics plc
Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the
treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the company is
engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize
cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product
candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. For more information,
please visit www.autolus.com.
About AUTO1
AUTO1 is a CD19 CAR T cell investigational therapy designed to overcome the limitations in clinical activity and safety
compared to current CD19 CAR T cell therapies. Designed to have a fast target binding off-rate to minimize excessive
activation of the programmed T cells, AUTO1 may reduce toxicity and be less prone to T cell exhaustion, which could
enhance persistence and improve the ability of the programmed T cells to engage in serial killing of target cancer
cells. In collaboration with our academic partner, UCL, AUTO1 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial
in adult ALL and B-NHL. The company has also progressed AUTO1 to the FELIX study, a potential pivotal study.
