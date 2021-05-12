Log in
    ARIX   GB00BD045071

ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC

(ARIX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/12 11:23:12 am
183.2 GBX   -1.51%
11:36aAutolus to present additional data in AUTO1 in IBCL
DJ
05/10Transaction in own shares
DJ
05/06Transaction in own shares
DJ
Autolus to present additional data in AUTO1 in IBCL

05/12/2021 | 11:36am EDT
Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) 
Autolus to present additional data in AUTO1 in IBCL 
12-May-2021 / 16:35 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Arix Bioscience plc 
 
Autolus to present additional data in AUTO1 in IBCL 
 
LONDON, 12 May  2021: Arix Bioscience plc, ("Arix", LSE: ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on investing 
in and building breakthrough biotech companies, notes that its portfolio company, Autolus Therapeutics Plc ("Autolus", 
Nasdaq: AUTL), has today announced new data highlighting progress in the company's AUTO1 CAR T cell therapy, being 
investigated in the ongoing Phase 1 study in relapsed / refractory indolent B cell lymphomas (IBCL). An abstract 
presentation will be presented at the European Hematology Association (EHA) All-Virtual Congress, held between June 
9-17, 2021. 
Autolus noted that AUTO1 demonstrated a tolerable safety profile in adult patients with IBCL despite high disease 
burden. Early data in 10 patients showed 100% complete remission rates and excellent CAR engraftment/expansion. 
The announcement can be accessed on the Autolus website at: https://www.autolus.com/investor-relations/news-and-events/ 
press-releases/ and the full text of the announcement from Autolus is contained below. 
All e-poster presentations will be made available on the on-demand Virtual Congress platform as of Friday, June 11 at 
9.00 AM CEST, where participants can also now register their attendance. 
[ENDS] 
For more information, please contact: 
 
Arix Bioscience plc 
Charlotte Parry, Head of Investor Relations 
+44 (0)78 2685 1669 
charlotte@arixbioscience.com 
 
Optimum Strategic Communications 
Mary Clark, Supriya Mathur, Shabnam Bashir 
+44 (0)20 3922 1906 
optimum.arix@optimumcomms.com 
 
 
About Arix Bioscience plc 
Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech 
companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences. 
We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate 
their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth 
phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com 
 
 
Autolus Therapeutics to Present New Data on AUTO1 in r/r Indolent B Cell Lymphomas at the European Hematology 
Association Virtual Congress 
 
AUTO1 achieves 100% complete remission rate in cohort of r/r Indolent Non- Hodgkin Lymphoma patients 
 
No high-grade cytokine release syndrome or neurotoxicity observed 
 
LONDON, May 12, 2021 -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing 
next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced an abstract presentation related to AUTO1 in relapsed / 
refractory (r/r) indolent B cell lymphomas (IBCL) at the European Hematology Association (EHA) Virtual Congress to be 
held June 9-17, 2021. 
Title: Early safety and efficacy findings of AUTO1 (CAT19), a fast-off rate CD19 CAR, in Relapsed/Refractory Indolent B 
Cell Lymphomas 
 
Presenter: Clare Roddie, MD, PhD, FRCPath, Consultant Haematologist and Honorary Senior Lecturer, Cancer Institute, 
University College London (UCL) 
 
Date and Time:  All e-poster presentations will be made available on the on-demand Virtual Congress platform as of 
Friday, June 11 at 9.00 AM CEST. 
 
As of the data cut-off date of February 18, 2021, 10 r/r IBCL patients had received AUTO1 and nine patients were 
evaluable. AUTO1 demonstrated a tolerable safety profile in adult patients with r/r low grade B-cell lymphoma despite 
high disease burden. Early data shows 100% complete remission rates and excellent CAR engraftment and expansion. Grade 
1 CRS was reported in 4 patients and Grade 2 CRS in 1 patient. No Immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity 
syndrome (ICANS) was observed on study. At a median of 3.1 months (range 1-5.6m), 8/9 patients are in ongoing 
remission. One patient died in complete remission at month 5.6 of COVID-19. 
 
About Autolus Therapeutics plc 
Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the 
treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the company is 
engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize 
cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product 
candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. For more information, 
please visit www.autolus.com. 
 
About AUTO1 
AUTO1 is a CD19 CAR T cell investigational therapy designed to overcome the limitations in clinical activity and safety 
compared to current CD19 CAR T cell therapies. Designed to have a fast target binding off-rate to minimize excessive 
activation of the programmed T cells, AUTO1 may reduce toxicity and be less prone to T cell exhaustion, which could 
enhance persistence and improve the ability of the programmed T cells to engage in serial killing of target cancer 
cells. In collaboration with our academic partner, UCL, AUTO1 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial 
in adult ALL and B-NHL. The company has also progressed AUTO1 to the FELIX study, a potential pivotal study. 
 
Forward-Looking Statements 
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the 
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical 
facts, and in some cases can be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "could," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," 
and "believes." These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future clinical development, 
efficacy, safety and therapeutic potential of AUTO1, including progress, expectations as to the reporting of data, 
conduct and timing and potential future clinical activity and milestones; expectations regarding the initiation, design 
and reporting of data from clinical trials. Any forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and 
assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ 
materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not 
limited to, the risks that Autolus' preclinical or clinical programs do not advance or result in approved products on a 
timely or cost effective basis or at all; the results of early clinical trials are not always being predictive of 
future results; the cost, timing and results of clinical trials; that many product candidates do not become approved 
drugs on a timely or cost effective basis or at all; the ability to enroll patients in clinical trials; possible safety 
and efficacy concerns; and the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on Autolus' business. For a discussion of other 
risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Autolus' actual results to differ from 
those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in Autolus' Annual Report on 
Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 4, 2021, as well as discussions of potential 
risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Autolus' subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange 
Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and Autolus undertakes no 
obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or 
otherwise, except as required by law. 
 
Contact: 
Julia Wilson 
+44 (0) 7818 430877 
 j.wilson@autolus.com 
 
Susan A. Noonan 
S.A. Noonan Communications 
+1-212-966-3650 
susan@sanoonan.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           GB00BD045071 
Category Code:  MSCU 
TIDM:           ARIX 
LEI Code:       213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   104736 
EQS News ID:    1196067 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1196067&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2021 11:35 ET (15:35 GMT)

