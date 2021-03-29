Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) Board update 29-March-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix" or "the Company") Board update LONDON, 29 March 2021: The board of Arix, (LSE: ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies, has paused its timetable to appoint James Noble and Axel Wieandt as non-executive directors of the Company. Whilst the board continues to believe that both appointees are highly qualified with relevant experience and expertise, it believes the appointments should be considered within the scope of the Company's recently announced Strategic Implementation Review, (the "Review") which includes the question of board composition. [ENDS] For more information, please contact: Arix Bioscience plc Charlotte Parry, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0)20 7290 1072 charlotte@arixbioscience.com Montfort Communications Olly Scott +44(0)78 1234 5205 Optimum Strategic Communications Mary Clark, Supriya Mathur, Shabnam Bashir +44 (0)20 3922 1906 optimum.arix@optimumcomms.com About Arix Bioscience plc Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences. We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BD045071 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: ARIX LEI Code: 213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 96438 EQS News ID: 1179156 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

