Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Arix Bioscience plc    ARIX   GB00BD045071

ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC

(ARIX)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/26 12:35:16 pm
192 GBX   -0.52%
02:01aBoard update
DJ
03/26Transaction in own shares
DJ
03/24ARIX BIOSCIENCE  : Strategy Implementation Review
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Board update

03/29/2021 | 02:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) 
Board update 
29-March-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Arix Bioscience plc 
 
("Arix" or "the Company") 
 
Board update 
 
LONDON, 29 March 2021: The board of Arix, (LSE: ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on investing in and 
building breakthrough biotech companies, has paused its timetable to appoint James Noble and Axel Wieandt as 
non-executive directors of the Company. 
 
Whilst the board continues to believe that both appointees are highly qualified with relevant experience and expertise, 
it believes the appointments should be considered within the scope of the Company's recently announced Strategic 
Implementation Review, (the "Review") which includes the question of board composition. 
 
[ENDS] 
 
For more information, please contact: 
 
Arix Bioscience plc 
Charlotte Parry, Head of Investor Relations 
+44 (0)20 7290 1072 
charlotte@arixbioscience.com 
 
Montfort Communications 
Olly Scott 
+44(0)78 1234 5205 
 
Optimum Strategic Communications 
Mary Clark, Supriya Mathur, Shabnam Bashir 
+44 (0)20 3922 1906 
optimum.arix@optimumcomms.com 
 
 
About Arix Bioscience plc 
Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech 
companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences. 
 
We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate 
their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth 
phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           GB00BD045071 
Category Code:  MSCH 
TIDM:           ARIX 
LEI Code:       213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   96438 
EQS News ID:    1179156 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 29, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

All news about ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC
02:01aBoard update
DJ
03/26Transaction in own shares
DJ
03/24ARIX BIOSCIENCE  : Strategy Implementation Review
DJ
03/22ARIX BIOSCIENCE  : Transaction in own shares
DJ
03/22ARIX BIOSCIENCE  : Aura Biosciences announces oversubscribed USD80 million finan..
DJ
03/22ARIX BIOSCIENCE  : Share buyback programme of up to GBP25 million
DJ
03/15ARIX BIOSCIENCE  : Launches Up to $35 Million Share Buyback; Stock Rises 6%
MT
03/15HARDMAN & CO RESEARCH  : Arix Bioscience (ARIX): 32% IRR since inception in 2016
DJ
03/15ARIX BIOSCIENCE  : Share buyback programme of up to GBP25 million
DJ
03/10ARIX BIOSCIENCE  : Response to Activist Shareholder Acacia
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,50 M 0,69 M 0,69 M
Net income 2021 37,7 M 51,9 M 51,9 M
Net cash 2021 176 M 242 M 242 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 250 M 345 M 344 M
EV / Sales 2021 149x
EV / Sales 2022 157x
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 72,1%
Chart ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC
Duration : Period :
Arix Bioscience plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 231,00 GBX
Last Close Price 192,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 33,3%
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian Schetter Managing Director
Marcus Karia Group Finance Director
Naseem Amin Executive Chairman
Graeme Smith Chief Technology Officer
Robert Lyne COO, Secretary & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC-12.33%348
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ