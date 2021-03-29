Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX)
Board update
29-March-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Arix Bioscience plc
("Arix" or "the Company")
LONDON, 29 March 2021: The board of Arix, (LSE: ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on investing in and
building breakthrough biotech companies, has paused its timetable to appoint James Noble and Axel Wieandt as
non-executive directors of the Company.
Whilst the board continues to believe that both appointees are highly qualified with relevant experience and expertise,
it believes the appointments should be considered within the scope of the Company's recently announced Strategic
Implementation Review, (the "Review") which includes the question of board composition.
