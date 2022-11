Arix Bioscience PLC - London-based venture capital investor in biotech firms - Chair Peregrine Moncreiffe buys 78,000 shares at GBP1.04 each, worth GBP81,120 on Wednesday last week. On October 4, Moncreiffe had bought 100,000 shares at 102.94 pence each, worth GBP102,940.

Current stock price: 109.89 pence

12-month change: down 21%

By Xindi Wei; xindiwei@alliancenews.com

