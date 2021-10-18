Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Arix Bioscience plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARIX   GB00BD045071

ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC

(ARIX)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/18 11:35:10 am
139.5 GBX   -0.36%
11:48aLogicBio Therapeutics Announces Early Clinical -2-
DJ
03:41aARIX BIOSCIENCE : Cancels Share Repurchase Program to Focus on Investments
MT
02:01aBusiness Update and Cancellation of Share Buyback
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LogicBio Therapeutics Announces Early Clinical -2-

10/18/2021 | 11:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

screened for MMA in every state in the United States. About LogicBio Therapeutics LogicBio Therapeutics is a clinical-stage genetic medicine company pioneering genome editing and gene delivery platforms to address rare and serious diseases from infancy through adulthood. The Company's genome editing platform, GeneRide(TM), is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural DNA repair process potentially leading to durable therapeutic protein expression levels. The Company's gene delivery platform, sAAVy(TM), is an adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsid engineering platform designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a broad range of indications and tissues. The Company is based in Lexington, MA. For more information, visit www.logicbio.com, which does not form a part of this release.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           GB00BD045071 
Category Code:  MSCH 
TIDM:           ARIX 
LEI Code:       213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   124624 
EQS News ID:    1241592 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1241592&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 18, 2021 11:47 ET (15:47 GMT)

All news about ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC
11:48aLogicBio Therapeutics Announces Early Clinical -2-
DJ
03:41aARIX BIOSCIENCE : Cancels Share Repurchase Program to Focus on Investments
MT
02:01aBusiness Update and Cancellation of Share Buyback
DJ
10/15Transaction in own shares
DJ
10/13Transaction in own shares
DJ
10/13TR1 : Notification of Major Shareholding -2-
DJ
10/13TR1 : Notification of Major Shareholding
DJ
10/12ARIX BIOSCIENCE : Investee Aura Biosciences Posts Interim Data from Choroidal Melanoma Dru..
MT
10/12Aura Biosciences Presents Interim Phase 2 Safety -2-
DJ
10/11Transaction in own shares
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 133 M 183 M 183 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 174 M 239 M 239 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 72,1%
Chart ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC
Duration : Period :
Arix Bioscience plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 140,00 GBX
Average target price 256,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 82,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert William Henry Lyne CEO, COO, Secretary, Director & General Counsel
Marcus Karia Group Finance Director
Peregrine D. E. M. Moncreiffe Non-Executive Chairman
Graeme Smith Chief Technology Officer
Michael William Bunbury Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC-36.07%239
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)31.82%70 054
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.96%25 894
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA19.20%17 318
HAL TRUST31.09%15 184
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)2.33%14 066