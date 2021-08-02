Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX)
Total Voting Rights
02-Aug-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Arix Bioscience plc
In conformity with 5.6.1R of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, Arix Bioscience plc announces that its
total issued share capital at the close of business on 31 July 2021 comprised 135,609,653 Ordinary Shares of 0.001
pence each fully paid. This figure includes 4,728,853 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury, leaving a balance of
130,880,800 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.
The above figure of 130,880,800 may be used by shareholders for the calculations by which they will determine if they
are required to notify their major interest in, or a change to their major interest in, Arix Bioscience plc under the
Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
