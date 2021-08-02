Log in
    ARIX   GB00BD045071

ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC

(ARIX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/30 11:35:28 am
178 GBX   +0.57%
02:01aTotal Voting Rights
DJ
07/30Transaction in own shares
DJ
07/28Transaction in own shares
DJ
Total Voting Rights

08/02/2021 | 02:01am EDT
Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) 
Total Voting Rights 
02-Aug-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Arix Bioscience plc 
 
Total Voting Rights 
In conformity with 5.6.1R of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, Arix Bioscience plc announces that its 
total issued share capital at the close of business on 31 July 2021 comprised 135,609,653 Ordinary Shares of 0.001 
pence each fully paid. This figure includes 4,728,853 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury, leaving a balance of 
130,880,800 Ordinary Shares with voting rights. 
The above figure of 130,880,800 may be used by shareholders for the calculations by which they will determine if they 
are required to notify their major interest in, or a change to their major interest in, Arix Bioscience plc under the 
Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. 
 
[ENDS] 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Arix Bioscience plc 
Charlotte Parry, Head of Investor Relations 
+44 (0)20 7290 1072 
charlotte@arixbioscience.com 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           GB00BD045071 
Category Code:  TVR 
TIDM:           ARIX 
LEI Code:       213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:   118936 
EQS News ID:    1223171 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223171&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

