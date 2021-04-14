Log in
Transaction in own shares

04/14/2021 | 12:14pm EDT
Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) 
Transaction in own shares 
14-Apr-2021 / 17:13 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Arix Bioscience plc 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
LONDON, 14 April 2021: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix" or "the Company"), a global venture capital company focused on 
investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies, today announces that it purchased the following number of its 
ordinary shares of 0.001 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from Jefferies International Limited as part of a 
buyback programme announced on 22 March 2021. 
 
Date of purchase                      14 April 2021 
Aggregate number of shares purchased  82,000 
Highest price paid per share          190.00p 
Lowest price paid per share           190.00p 
Average price paid per share          190.00p

Arix intends to retain the purchased shares in treasury.

Following settlement of the above purchase, Arix will have 134,275,653 ordinary shares of 0.001 pence each in issue (excluding 1,334,000 ordinary shares of 0.001 pence each held in treasury). This number represents the total voting rights in Arix and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the schedule below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the buyback programme.

[ENDS]

For more information on Arix, please contact:

Arix Bioscience plc

Charlotte Parry, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0)20 7290 1072

charlotte@arixbioscience.com

Optimum Strategic Communications

Mary Clark, Supriya Mathur, Shabnam Bashir

+44 (0)20 3922 1906

optimum.arix@optimumcomms.com

About Arix Bioscience plc

Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences.

We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com 

Transaction Date Transaction Time Volume Price (GBp) Platform              Transaction Reference Number 
14/04/2021       11:37:29         41,000 190.00      London Stock Exchange 00234747054TRLO0 
14/04/2021       16:20:58         41,000 190.00      London Stock Exchange 00234904781TRLO0 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           GB00BD045071 
Category Code:  POS 
TIDM:           ARIX 
LEI Code:       213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:   99144 
EQS News ID:    1184902 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 14, 2021 12:13 ET (16:13 GMT)

