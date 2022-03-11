Arizona Lithium : Interim Financial Accounts to 31 December 2021

The Directors present their interim financial report, together with the consolidated financial statements of Arizona Lithium Limited ("the Company") and its controlled entities ("the Group"), for the half-year ended 31 December 2021. The Company's name was changed from Hawkstone Mining Limited to Arizona Lithium Limited on 2 September 2021.

DIRECTORS

The following directors held office during and since the end of the half-year, unless otherwise stated:

Mr Barnaby Egerton-Warburton

Egerton-Warburton Mr Paul Lloyd

Mr Matthew Blumberg (appointed 11 October 2021)

Mr Greg Smith (resigned 17 November 2021)

COMPANY SECRETARY

The Company Secretary is Ms Oonagh Malone, who was appointed on 23 February 2015.

PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES & REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

During the half-year, Arizona Lithium continued exploration of its lithium projects in the USA while it evaluated potential acquisitions of additional projects.

In September 2021, the Company disposed of its gold projects in the USA via the demerger of Diablo Resources Limited. The shares received as consideration on the demerger were distributed in-specie to the Company's shareholders.

EVENTS SUBSEQUENT TO THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD

On 20 January 2022, the Company issued 2,212,049 shares on the exercise of options with an exercise price of $0.0153 each and 16,000,000 shares on the exercise of options with an exercise price of $0.0453 each raising a total of $758,644.

On 2 February 2022, the Company issued 1,148,079 shares on the exercise of options with an exercise price of $0.0153 each and 1,000,000 shares on the exercise of options with an exercise price of $0.06 each raising a total of $77,566.

On 15 February 2022, the Company issued 200,000 shares on the exercise of options with an exercise price of $0.12 each raising a total of $24,000.

No other matters or circumstances have arisen since the end of the financial period which significantly affected or may significantly affect the operations of the Group, the results of those operations, or the state of affairs of the Group in future financial periods.