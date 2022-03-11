Log in
Arizona Lithium : Interim Financial Accounts to 31 December 2021

03/11/2022
Arizona Lithium Limited

Interim Financial Report

for the half-year ended 31 December 2021

ABN 15 008 720 223

Arizona Lithium Limited ABN 15 008 720 223

Interim Financial Report 31 December 2021

Contents

Corporate Directory..............................................................................................................................................

2

Directors' Report ..................................................................................................................................................

3

Auditor's Independence Declaration ...................................................................................................................

5

Financial Statements ............................................................................................................................................

6

Notes to the Financial Statements .....................................................................................................................

11

Directors' Declaration.........................................................................................................................................

19

Independent Auditor's Review Report...............................................................................................................

20

Arizona Lithium Limited page 1

Corporate directory

Directors

Company Secretary

Registered Office

Share register

Auditor

Securities exchange listing

Interim Financial Report 31 December 2021

Mr Barnaby Egerton-Warburton

Non-Executive Chairman

Mr Paul Lloyd

Managing Director

Mr Matthew Blumberg

Executive Director

Ms Oonagh Malone

Level 1, 10 Outram Street

West Perth WA 6005

Automic Registry Services

Level 5, 191 St Georges Terrace

Perth, WA 6000

HLB Mann Judd (WA Partnership)

Level 4

130 Stirling Street

Perth WA 6000

Australian Securities Exchange

Level 40, Central Park

152 - 158 St Georges Terrace

Perth Western Australia 6000

Code: AZL

Arizona Lithium Limited page 2

Interim Financial Report 31 December 2021

Directors' report

The Directors present their interim financial report, together with the consolidated financial statements of Arizona Lithium Limited ("the Company") and its controlled entities ("the Group"), for the half-year ended 31 December 2021. The Company's name was changed from Hawkstone Mining Limited to Arizona Lithium Limited on 2 September 2021.

DIRECTORS

The following directors held office during and since the end of the half-year, unless otherwise stated:

  • Mr Barnaby Egerton-Warburton
  • Mr Paul Lloyd
  • Mr Matthew Blumberg (appointed 11 October 2021)
  • Mr Greg Smith (resigned 17 November 2021)

COMPANY SECRETARY

The Company Secretary is Ms Oonagh Malone, who was appointed on 23 February 2015.

PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES & REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

During the half-year, Arizona Lithium continued exploration of its lithium projects in the USA while it evaluated potential acquisitions of additional projects.

In September 2021, the Company disposed of its gold projects in the USA via the demerger of Diablo Resources Limited. The shares received as consideration on the demerger were distributed in-specie to the Company's shareholders.

EVENTS SUBSEQUENT TO THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD

On 20 January 2022, the Company issued 2,212,049 shares on the exercise of options with an exercise price of $0.0153 each and 16,000,000 shares on the exercise of options with an exercise price of $0.0453 each raising a total of $758,644.

On 2 February 2022, the Company issued 1,148,079 shares on the exercise of options with an exercise price of $0.0153 each and 1,000,000 shares on the exercise of options with an exercise price of $0.06 each raising a total of $77,566.

On 15 February 2022, the Company issued 200,000 shares on the exercise of options with an exercise price of $0.12 each raising a total of $24,000.

No other matters or circumstances have arisen since the end of the financial period which significantly affected or may significantly affect the operations of the Group, the results of those operations, or the state of affairs of the Group in future financial periods.

Arizona Lithium Limited page 3

Interim Financial Report 31 December 2021

Directors' report

AUDITOR'S INDEPENDENCE DECLARATION

The lead auditor's independence declaration under section 307C of the Corporations Act 2001 is included within this financial report.

This report is signed in accordance with a resolution of the Board of Directors.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mr Barnaby Egerton-Warburton

Non-Executive Chairman

Dated this 11th day of March 2022

Arizona Lithium Limited page 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Arizona Lithium Ltd. published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 07:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
