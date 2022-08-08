Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASCU   CA04058Q1054

ARIZONA SONORAN COPPER COMPANY INC.

(ASCU)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  12:02 2022-08-08 pm EDT
1.640 CAD   +0.61%
01:55pARIZONA SONORAN COPPER : Management discussion and analysis for the three and six-months ended june 30, 2022
PU
08/04Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/20RBC Capital Markets Says Valuations Of Junior Miners Declining Amid Sector Headwinds
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arizona Sonoran Copper : Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements - June 30, 2022

08/08/2022 | 01:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

June 30, 2022

(Unaudited and expressed in thousands of United States Dollars, except where otherwise indicated)

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)

(Unaudited)

Note

June 30,

December 31,

2022

2021

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

$

31,865

$

27,307

Receivables

17

400

Prepaid expenses and other

358

118

Other non current assets

32,240

27,825

Exploration and evaluation assets

5

35,680

24,493

Marketable securities

172

-

Property and equipment

4

2,627

1,957

Right of use asset

6

125

149

Total assets

$

70,844

$

54,424

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

7

$

2,230

$

2,506

Current portion of lease liability

6

37

34

Debentures

3b

-

6,729

Other Liabilities- long term

2,267

9,269

Lease liability

6

92

115

Other long-term liabilities

3c

-

962

92

1,077

Total liabilities

2,359

10,346

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital

85,933

58,675

Contributed surplus

7,258

5,369

Deficit

(24,706)

(19,966)

Total shareholders' equity

68,485

44,078

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

70,844

$

54,424

Description of business (see Note 1)

Commitments and contingencies (see Note 11)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

2

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

Note

2022

2021

2022

2021

Salaries and wages

$

715

1,367

$

1,988

1,736

Share based compensation

9c

222

1,148

932

1,353

Professional fees

409

361

574

464

Directors fees

223

121

271

233

Marketing and adminstration

389

343

694

784

Loss from operations

1,958

3,340

4,459

4,570

Other (income) expenses

Accretion

13

529

204

1,028

Finance expenses

16

261

59

521

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

24

19

44

36

(Gain)/loss on extinguishment and modification of debt

3

52

-

(39)

325

Loss on marketable securities

52

-

52

-

Interest income

(22)

(2)

(38)

(4)

Other income

-

-

(1)

-

Government loan forgiveness

-

-

-

(90)

Loss and comprehensive loss for the period

$

2,093

4,147

$

4,740

6,386

Loss per share

Basic and diluted

$

0.03

0.10

$

0.06

0.16

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

Basic and dilulted

80,409,006

41,832,572

75,720,402

38,860,495

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

3

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)

(Unaudited)

Number of

common shares

Share

Contributed

capital

Surplus

Deficit

Total

$

$

$

$

Balance at December 31, 2020

34,308,391

11,617

2,277

(6,907)

6,987

Issue shares for cash

6,869,981

6,107

-

-

6,107

Issue shares for service

868,170

928

-

-

928

Fair valuation of shares issued for cash

-

144

-

-

144

Transaction costs

-

(16)

-

-

(16)

Warrant reserve

-

-

148

-

148

Stock options reserve

-

-

222

-

222

RSUs reserve

-

-

684

-

684

Long-term incentive plan

-

-

331

-

331

Loss for the period

-

-

-

(6,386)

(6,386)

Balance at June 30, 2021

42,046,542

18,780

3,662

(13,293)

9,149

Balance at December 31, 2021

70,819,420

58,675

5,369

(19,966)

44,078

Issue shares for cash

16,788,084

25,977

-

-

25,977

Shares issued to settle debt

711,916

1,068

-

-

1,068

Transaction costs

-

(56)

-

-

(56)

Options issued for cash

120,380

94

(40)

-

54

Warrants issued for cash

243,015

175

(66)

-

109

Stock options reserve

-

-

771

-

771

RSUs reserve

-

-

159

-

159

Long-term incentive plan

-

-

612

-

612

DSU reserve

-

-

453

-

453

Loss for the period

-

-

-

(4,740)

(4,740)

Balance at June 30, 2022

88,682,815

85,933

7,258

(24,706)

68,485

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

4

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars except for per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2021

Cash provided by (used in):

Operating activities

Loss for the period

$

(4,740)

$

(6,386)

Effect of non-cash items:

Share-based compensation

1,383

1,353

Accretion

204

1,028

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

44

36

Long term incentive

612

331

Interest and finance expense, net

35

-

Gain on extinguishment and modification of debt

(39)

-

Changes in working capital items

Receivables

211

(47)

Prepaid expenses and other

(241)

(64)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(276)

(119)

Net cash used in operating activities

(2,807)

(3,868)

Investing activities

(18,087)

(4,698)

Expenditures on mineral properties and capitalized mine development

Expenditures on equipment

(49)

-

Property payments

(641)

(200)

Net cash used in investing activities

(18,777)

(4,898)

Financing activities

Repayment of loans

91

(88)

Proceeds from private placement , net of fees and expenses

25,920

1,919

Proceeds from stock options exercise

28

-

Proceeds from warrants exercise

135

-

Proceeds from Tembo/RCF pre-emptive rights

-

4,169

Lease payments

(32)

(23)

Net cash provided by financing activities

26,142

5,977

Change in cash

4,558

(2,789)

Cash at beginning of the period

27,307

7,248

Cash at the end of the period

$

31,865

$

4,459

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 17:54:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARIZONA SONORAN COPPER COMPANY INC.
01:55pARIZONA SONORAN COPPER : Management discussion and analysis for the three and six-months e..
PU
08/04Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and..
CI
07/20RBC Capital Markets Says Valuations Of Junior Miners Declining Amid Sector Headwinds
MT
07/12Arizona Sonoran and NutonTM , a Rio Tinto Venture, Move to Exclusive Metallurgical Test..
AQ
07/12Arizona Sonoran and Nuton, a Rio Tinto Venture, Move to Exclusive Metallurgical Testing..
AQ
07/11Arizona Sonoran and Nuton™, a Rio Tinto Venture, Move to Exclusive Metallurgical ..
BU
06/24Arizona Sonoran Copper Drills 479 ft of 1.32 % CuT from Parks, Salyer and Announces an ..
AQ
06/23Arizona Sonoran Copper Down 5% as Launches 24,000-Meter Drill Program At Parks/Salyer P..
MT
06/23Arizona Sonoran Copper Launches 24,000-Meter Drill Program At Parks/Salyer Project
MT
06/23ARIZONA SONORAN BRIEF : Says Drilled 479 ft of 1.32 % CuT from Parks/Salyer and Announces ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARIZONA SONORAN COPPER COMPANY INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 21,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 112 M 112 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart ARIZONA SONORAN COPPER COMPANY INC.
Duration : Period :
Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARIZONA SONORAN COPPER COMPANY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,26 $
Average target price 2,31 $
Spread / Average Target 83,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
George O'Neil Ogilvie President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicholas J. Nikolakakis Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Kevin Canario Finance Director
David Charles Laing Chairman
Ian McMullan Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARIZONA SONORAN COPPER COMPANY INC.-20.49%112
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-27.46%43 264
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-26.76%42 228
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-23.11%36 683
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-10.47%15 026
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-4.30%8 448