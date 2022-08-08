Arizona Sonoran Copper : Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements - June 30, 2022
Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
June 30, 2022
(Unaudited and expressed in thousands of United States Dollars, except where otherwise indicated)
Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)
(Unaudited)
Note
June 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
$
31,865
$
27,307
Receivables
17
400
Prepaid expenses and other
358
118
Other non current assets
32,240
27,825
Exploration and evaluation assets
5
35,680
24,493
Marketable securities
172
-
Property and equipment
4
2,627
1,957
Right of use asset
6
125
149
Total assets
$
70,844
$
54,424
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
7
$
2,230
$
2,506
Current portion of lease liability
6
37
34
Debentures
3b
-
6,729
Other Liabilities- long term
2,267
9,269
Lease liability
6
92
115
Other long-term liabilities
3c
-
962
92
1,077
Total liabilities
2,359
10,346
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital
85,933
58,675
Contributed surplus
7,258
5,369
Deficit
(24,706)
(19,966)
Total shareholders' equity
68,485
44,078
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
70,844
$
54,424
Description of business (see Note 1)
Commitments and contingencies (see Note 11)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
2
Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Note
2022
2021
2022
2021
Salaries and wages
$
715
1,367
$
1,988
1,736
Share based compensation
9c
222
1,148
932
1,353
Professional fees
409
361
574
464
Directors fees
223
121
271
233
Marketing and adminstration
389
343
694
784
Loss from operations
1,958
3,340
4,459
4,570
Other (income) expenses
Accretion
13
529
204
1,028
Finance expenses
16
261
59
521
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
24
19
44
36
(Gain)/loss on extinguishment and modification of debt
3
52
-
(39)
325
Loss on marketable securities
52
-
52
-
Interest income
(22)
(2)
(38)
(4)
Other income
-
-
(1)
-
Government loan forgiveness
-
-
-
(90)
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period
$
2,093
4,147
$
4,740
6,386
Loss per share
Basic and diluted
$
0.03
0.10
$
0.06
0.16
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
Basic and dilulted
80,409,006
41,832,572
75,720,402
38,860,495
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
3
Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)
(Unaudited)
Number of
common shares
Share
Contributed
capital
Surplus
Deficit
Total
$
$
$
$
Balance at December 31, 2020
34,308,391
11,617
2,277
(6,907)
6,987
Issue shares for cash
6,869,981
6,107
-
-
6,107
Issue shares for service
868,170
928
-
-
928
Fair valuation of shares issued for cash
-
144
-
-
144
Transaction costs
-
(16)
-
-
(16)
Warrant reserve
-
-
148
-
148
Stock options reserve
-
-
222
-
222
RSUs reserve
-
-
684
-
684
Long-term incentive plan
-
-
331
-
331
Loss for the period
-
-
-
(6,386)
(6,386)
Balance at June 30, 2021
42,046,542
18,780
3,662
(13,293)
9,149
Balance at December 31, 2021
70,819,420
58,675
5,369
(19,966)
44,078
Issue shares for cash
16,788,084
25,977
-
-
25,977
Shares issued to settle debt
711,916
1,068
-
-
1,068
Transaction costs
-
(56)
-
-
(56)
Options issued for cash
120,380
94
(40)
-
54
Warrants issued for cash
243,015
175
(66)
-
109
Stock options reserve
-
-
771
-
771
RSUs reserve
-
-
159
-
159
Long-term incentive plan
-
-
612
-
612
DSU reserve
-
-
453
-
453
Loss for the period
-
-
-
(4,740)
(4,740)
Balance at June 30, 2022
88,682,815
85,933
7,258
(24,706)
68,485
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
4
Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars except for per share amounts) (Unaudited)
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
Cash provided by (used in):
Operating activities
Loss for the period
$
(4,740)
$
(6,386)
Effect of non-cash items:
Share-based compensation
1,383
1,353
Accretion
204
1,028
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
44
36
Long term incentive
612
331
Interest and finance expense, net
35
-
Gain on extinguishment and modification of debt
(39)
-
Changes in working capital items
Receivables
211
(47)
Prepaid expenses and other
(241)
(64)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(276)
(119)
Net cash used in operating activities
(2,807)
(3,868)
Investing activities
(18,087)
(4,698)
Expenditures on mineral properties and capitalized mine development
Expenditures on equipment
(49)
-
Property payments
(641)
(200)
Net cash used in investing activities
(18,777)
(4,898)
Financing activities
Repayment of loans
91
(88)
Proceeds from private placement , net of fees and expenses
25,920
1,919
Proceeds from stock options exercise
28
-
Proceeds from warrants exercise
135
-
Proceeds from Tembo/RCF pre-emptive rights
-
4,169
Lease payments
(32)
(23)
Net cash provided by financing activities
26,142
5,977
Change in cash
4,558
(2,789)
Cash at beginning of the period
27,307
7,248
Cash at the end of the period
$
31,865
$
4,459
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
5
