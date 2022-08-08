Arizona Sonoran Copper : Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements - June 30, 2022

(Unaudited and expressed in thousands of United States Dollars, except where otherwise indicated)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Commitments and contingencies (see Note 11)

Description of business (see Note 1)

Right of use asset

Other non current assets

Prepaid expenses and other

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)

Loss and comprehensive loss for the period

(Gain)/loss on extinguishment and modification of debt

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)

Loss for the period

Loss for the period

Fair valuation of shares issued for cash

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars except for per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 Cash provided by (used in): Operating activities Loss for the period $ (4,740) $ (6,386) Effect of non-cash items: Share-based compensation 1,383 1,353 Accretion 204 1,028 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 44 36 Long term incentive 612 331 Interest and finance expense, net 35 - Gain on extinguishment and modification of debt (39) - Changes in working capital items Receivables 211 (47) Prepaid expenses and other (241) (64) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (276) (119) Net cash used in operating activities (2,807) (3,868) Investing activities (18,087) (4,698) Expenditures on mineral properties and capitalized mine development Expenditures on equipment (49) - Property payments (641) (200) Net cash used in investing activities (18,777) (4,898) Financing activities Repayment of loans 91 (88) Proceeds from private placement , net of fees and expenses 25,920 1,919 Proceeds from stock options exercise 28 - Proceeds from warrants exercise 135 - Proceeds from Tembo/RCF pre-emptive rights - 4,169 Lease payments (32) (23) Net cash provided by financing activities 26,142 5,977 Change in cash 4,558 (2,789) Cash at beginning of the period 27,307 7,248 Cash at the end of the period $ 31,865 $ 4,459

5