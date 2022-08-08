Arizona Sonoran Copper : MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE THREE AND SIX-MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022
ARIZONA SONORAN COPPER COMPANY INC.
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
FOR THE THREE AND SIX-MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022
Table of Contents
Page
Definitions
3
Company Highlights
3
Outlook
6
Cactus Mine Project
6
Results of Operations
10
Risks and Uncertainties
11
Liquidity and Capital Resources
11
Capital Management
12
Related Party Transactions
12
Changes in Accounting Policies including Initial Adoption
13
Commitments and Contingencies
13
Critical Accounting Estimates and Judgments
13
Financial Instruments and Other Instruments
14
Off-Balance Sheet Arrangements
14
Authorized and Issued Share Capital
15
Forward-Looking Information
15
Approval
16
INTRODUCTION
The following Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (formerly Elim Mining Incorporated) ("ASCU" or the "Company") Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") was prepared as of August 4, 2022 and should be read in conjunction with the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements ("Financial Statements") of the Company as at and for the three and six-month period ended June 30, 2022, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS") and in accordance with International Standard 34 - Interim Financial Reporting. All dollar amounts are expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise noted. Additional information relating to the Company is available on the Company's website (www.arizonasonoran.com) and System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") - (www.sedar.com). The Company trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under symbol "ASCU" and the OTCQX under the symbol "ASCUF."
ASCU is an emerging U.S. copper advanced stage exploration company intending to build a scalable, multi-phase,multi-billion-pound copper porphyry project on private land in the infrastructure-rich state of Arizona. The Company holds 100% ownership in both the Cactus Mine Project (comprised of private land and a state land lease) and the Parks/Salyer Property ("P/S Property") in Pinal County, Arizona.
ASCU currently generates no revenues from its mineral properties. The business of mining and exploration involves a high degree of risk and there can be no assurance that current exploration and development programs will result in profitable mining operations. A description of significant risks may be found in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021.
Certain statements made may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Actual results, performance and achievements may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.
Except where otherwise indicated, ASCU's exploration programs and pertinent disclosure of a technical or scientific nature are supported by Mr. Allan Schappert, Stantec, for the mineral resource and Mr. Russell Alley, MAG, for metallurgy, both of whom are Qualified Persons as defined by National Instrument 43- 101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
DEFINITIONS
"Cactus East" herein means the mineral rights representing the Cactus East development as referred to in the context of the Cactus Project, previously known as the Sacaton East deposit.
"Cactus West" herein means the mineral rights representing the Cactus West development as referred to in the context of the Cactus project, previously known as the Sacaton West deposit.
"Stockpile Project" herein means the historic waste dump created through dumping of defined waste material from the mining of the old Sacaton open pit deposit. All oxide copper mineralization, and sulfide copper mineralization below the working grade cut-off of 0.3% copper (Cu) was deposited to the waste dump.
COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS - 2022 TO DATE
On July 11, 2022, the Company entered into a one year exclusivity period with NutonTM, a Rio Tinto Venture, ("Rio Tinto"/ "NutonTM"). The exclusivity was triggered by successfully modelling the Cactus
Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc.
Management Discussion and Analysis
Three and six-months ended June 30, 2022
and P/S Property ore samples and achieving the previously contemplated indicative metallurgical recoveries of at least 72% (copper recovery to cathode), under the investor rights agreement signed with Rio Tinto filed on SEDAR. NutonTM will continue to test the application of its copper heap-leach related technology to the primary sulphide component of the Cactus Mine and P/S Properties through column leaching and scoping out capital and operating costs and design parameters.
On June 23, 2022, the Company announced an additional 3 drill holes (6,440 feet | 1,960 metres) from its initial 12- hole exploration program at the P/S Property, while a new 80,000 ft (24,400 m) program is well-underway at the P/S Property. The new drilling program tests the extents of the previously defined exploration target (see press release dated Feb 10, 22 also summarized below), from the southern border of P/S Property and in a north-eastern trend towards the Cactus Mine, at
500 ft centres. Assays are pending on an additional 12 holes. Highlights of the results are as follows:
Drilling supports the upper end of the exploration target's volumetric calculation below, currently defined to be at least 1,500 ft by 2,000 ft and within 2 km from the Cactus Mine.
40-90million ("M") tons of potential leachable material @ 1.05%-1.3% total soluble copper ("TSol") for potential of 1.0-2.35 billion ("B") lbs of contained copper
8-35M tons of potential primary material @ 0.85-1.05% copper per ton ("CuT") for 0.15- 0.75 B lbs of contained copper
Hole ECP-079 together with ECP-061, confirms east-west continuity for 1,500 ft width.
ECP-086and ECP-092 logging results suggest an additional 1,000 ft of mineralization to the east for a potential width of 2,500 ft.
and 225 ft @ 0.96% CuT, 0.63% TSol, 0.039% Mo - Primary (cut off by Basement Fault)oECP-61: 474 ft @ 0.89% CuT, 0.83% TSol, 0.026% Mo - (enriched)
and 690 ft @ 0.33% CuT, 0.011% Mo - Primary
ECP-68: 324 ft @ 1.10% CuT, 0.96% TSol, 0.005% Mo - (enriched)
and 753 ft @ 0.63% CuT, 0.016% Mo - Primary
ECP-068shows a thickening to the southeast of grades previously intersected in historic hole S-200
On June 22, 2022, the Company held its AGM and its shareholders voted in favour of the business presented at the meeting, being the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors of the Company, setting the number of Directors to six and re-election of all directors.
On May 13, 2022, the Company closed its strategic partnership announced on April 28, 2022 with Rio Tinto focused on Rio Tinto's NutonTM venture and non-brokered private placement for total gross proceeds C$35 million ("the Offering"). NutonTM offers a portfolio of proprietary copper leach related technologies and capability developed by Rio Tinto to deliver increased copper recovery and leading environmental performance.
Under the Offering, 17,500,000 Common Shares were issued at a subscription price of C$2.00 per share. Rio Tinto and Tembo Capital Elim Co-Investment LP (together with Tembo Capital Mining GP III Ltd, collectively "Tembo") subscribed for 6,400,000 Common Shares and 3,911,916 Common Shares, respectively. Other institutional investors subscribed for 7,188,084 Common Shares.
Rio Tinto holds 7.2% of the outstanding share capital of the Company, and although participating in the Offering, Tembo reduced its holding from 37.6% to 34.6% in the Company.
Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc.
Management Discussion and Analysis
Three and six-months ended June 30, 2022
The Company will use the net proceeds from the Offering as previously outlined to fund additional drilling, exploration, project and study work related to the Company's Cactus Mine Project and P/S Property, and for general corporate purposes.
On May 3, 2022, the Company announced it has received Depository Trust Company eligibility which facilitates settlement transfers and electronic clearing of ASCU common shares within the USA.
On May 2, 2022, ASCU announced results of 25 drill holes (30,926 ft | 9,426 m), from its now complete Cactus Prefeasibility Study ("PFS") infill drilling program.
The PFS drilling program tightened the drill spacing within the entire integrated Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") mine plan, including Cactus East and West and the Stockpile, with the intent of upgrading the Inferred mineral resources to Indicated mineral resources. As a result of tighter drill spacing, data shows an improved resolution of lithological, structural, and mineral zonation controls. Additionally, drilling to support further metallurgical and geotechnical test work was undertaken.
Drilling improved definition of various host lithologies that potentially affect acid consumption in the heap leaching process. The majority of mineralization is hosted in granite and monzonite porphyry which to date has indicated low acid consumption characteristics. Infill drilling was performed within expectations with no significant changes to the global interpretations supporting the previously reported resource model. Drilling Highlights are as follows (please see press release dated May 2, 2022 on SEDAR for full set of drilling results): oECE-053: 200.9 ft. of 1.28% CuT, 0.91% TSol (Enriched - underground) oECE-051: 90 ft of 1.56% CuT, 1.45% TSol (Enriched - underground); incl. 40 ft of 2.53% TCu, 2.38% TSol oECW-032: 465.7 ft of 0.27% CuT, 0.24% TSol (Oxides - open pit); incl. 104.0 ft of 0.40% TSol oECW-056: 462.9 ft of 0.31% CuT, 0.25% TSol (Oxides - open pit) oECW-036: 617.0 ft of 0.21% CuT, 0.19% TSol (Oxides - open pit); and 351.0 ft @ 0.37% CuT (Primary)
On April 5, 2022, ASCU announced an additional 2 drill holes (4,725 ft | 1,440 m) from a 12-hole program at the P/S Property totaling six holes reported from the initial drill program of 24,000 ft (~7300
aimed to test the extension of the porphyry copper system from the southern border of the P/S Property along the mine trend towards the Cactus Mine and within the newly defined Exploration Target Area. Highlights of the holes were as follows:
ECP-057:
199.4 ft @ 0.86% CuT, 0.81% TSol, 0.033% Mo - Oxides
Incl.102.0 ft @ 1.04% CuT, 0.97% TSol, 0.028% Mo - Oxides
302.0 ft @ 1.23% CuT, 1.21% TSol, 0.021% Mo - Enriched
Incl. 10.0 ft @ 7.95% CuT, 7.94% TSol, 0.112% Mo
and 75 ft @ 1.65% CuT 1.64% TSol, 0.037% Mo
427.0 ft @ 0.19% CuT, 0.009% Mo - Primary
ECP-065:
439.7 ft @ 0.92% CuT, 0.90% TSol, 0.033% Mo - Enriched
Incl. 85.0ft @ 1.43% CuT, 1.40% TSol, 0.042% Mo
and 137.0 ft @ 1.19% CuT, 1.17% TSol, 0.053% Mo
687.7 ft @ 0.23% CuT, 0.005% Mo - Primary
