Arizona Sonoran Copper : MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE THREE AND SIX-MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

INTRODUCTION

The following Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (formerly Elim Mining Incorporated) ("ASCU" or the "Company") Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") was prepared as of August 4, 2022 and should be read in conjunction with the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements ("Financial Statements") of the Company as at and for the three and six-month period ended June 30, 2022, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS") and in accordance with International Standard 34 - Interim Financial Reporting. All dollar amounts are expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise noted. Additional information relating to the Company is available on the Company's website (www.arizonasonoran.com) and System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") - (www.sedar.com). The Company trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under symbol "ASCU" and the OTCQX under the symbol "ASCUF."

ASCU is an emerging U.S. copper advanced stage exploration company intending to build a scalable, multi-phase,multi-billion-pound copper porphyry project on private land in the infrastructure-rich state of Arizona. The Company holds 100% ownership in both the Cactus Mine Project (comprised of private land and a state land lease) and the Parks/Salyer Property ("P/S Property") in Pinal County, Arizona.

ASCU currently generates no revenues from its mineral properties. The business of mining and exploration involves a high degree of risk and there can be no assurance that current exploration and development programs will result in profitable mining operations. A description of significant risks may be found in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Certain statements made may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Actual results, performance and achievements may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Except where otherwise indicated, ASCU's exploration programs and pertinent disclosure of a technical or scientific nature are supported by Mr. Allan Schappert, Stantec, for the mineral resource and Mr. Russell Alley, MAG, for metallurgy, both of whom are Qualified Persons as defined by National Instrument 43- 101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

DEFINITIONS

"Cactus East" herein means the mineral rights representing the Cactus East development as referred to in the context of the Cactus Project, previously known as the Sacaton East deposit.

"Cactus West" herein means the mineral rights representing the Cactus West development as referred to in the context of the Cactus project, previously known as the Sacaton West deposit.

"Stockpile Project" herein means the historic waste dump created through dumping of defined waste material from the mining of the old Sacaton open pit deposit. All oxide copper mineralization, and sulfide copper mineralization below the working grade cut-off of 0.3% copper (Cu) was deposited to the waste dump.

COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS - 2022 TO DATE

On July 11, 2022, the Company entered into a one year exclusivity period with Nuton TM , a Rio Tinto Venture, ("Rio Tinto"/ "Nuton TM "). The exclusivity was triggered by successfully modelling the Cactus

