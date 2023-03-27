Advanced search
    ASCU   CA04058Q1054

ARIZONA SONORAN COPPER COMPANY INC.

(ASCU)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:59:59 2023-03-24 pm EDT
1.800 CAD    0.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arizona Sonoran Drills 547 ft (167 m) of 1.14% CuT at Parks/Salyer

03/27/2023 | 06:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (TSX:ASCU | OTCQX:ASCUF) (“ASCU” or the “Company”) infill drilling at the Parks/Salyer (“P/S”) Project continues to demonstrate grades and thicknesses supportive of an underground operation within the planned Prefeasibility Study, expected by Q1 2024. The Company is announcing an additional 9 drill hole assays from the Parks/Salyer infill to indicated program, spaced at 250 ft (76 m). A total of 45 infill drill holes are now complete, from within the 46-hole, 105,000 ft (32,000 m) planned program. Parks/Salyer (“P/S”) is located on private land, contiguous to the Cactus Mine Project, in Pinal County, Arizona (see FIGURES 1-10).

Highlights:

  • ECP-122: 546.5 ft (166.6 m) @ 1.14% CuT, 1.00% Cu TSol, 0.007% Mo (enriched)
    • Incl 176.5 ft (53.8 m) @ 2.03% CuT, 1.88% Cu TSol, 0.005% Mo
  • ECP-125: 545.2 ft (166.2 m) @ 1.09% CuT, 0.99% Cu TSol, 0.020% Mo (enriched)
    • Incl. 217.0 ft (66.1 m) @ 1.75% CuT, 1.66% Cu TSol, 0.009% Mo
    • 635.5 ft (193.7 m) @ 0.46% CuT, 0.018% Mo (primary)
  • ECP-114: 463.5 ft (141.3 m) @ 1.14% CuT, 0.98% Cu TSol, 0.028% Mo (enriched)
  • ECP-116: 570.0 ft (173.7 m) @ 0.86% CuT, 0.64% Cu TSol, 0.015% Mo (enriched)
  • ECP-124: 361.8 ft (110.3 m) @ 1.14% CuT, 1.06% Cu TSol, 0.007% Mo (enriched)
    • Incl. 179.8 ft (54.8 m) @ 1.87% CuT, 1.79% Cu TSol, 0.010% Mo
  • ECP-119: 89.9 ft (27.4 m) @ 2.31% CuT, 2.21% Cu TSol, 0.011% Mo (enriched)
    • 66.2 ft (20.2 m) @ 2.07% CuT, 2.02% Cu TSol, 0.012% Mo (oxide)
    • Incl. 14.1 ft (4.3 m) @ 4.07% CuT, 4.05% Cu TSol, 0.017% Mo

NOTE: True widths are not known

George Ogilvie, Arizona Sonoran President and CEO commented, “In early 2022, we announced our first drill holes dedicated to defining the Parks/Salyer Project. We have advanced this greenfield parcel within the brownfield Cactus Property from discovery, through resource declaration of 2.9B lbs (@1.015% CuT), to PFS-level within only two years. The infill to indicated program will be complete this week and by end of May, we expect to have all assays in hand for use in declaring initial reserves in the PFS by 1Q24.

He continued, “Once the infill to indicated drilling is complete the drills will continue drilling at Parks/Salyer as we move to infill to measured drilling, a requirement for our BFS in 2024.”

Infill Drilling Program Recap

High grade intervals from drill holes ECP-114, ECP-116 and ECP-125 each illustrate significant grade thicknesses, consistent with the high-grade core initially identified by the original step out program and further delineated by the infill drilling program. In particular, ECP-125 extends the high-grade core southward towards the newly acquired MainSpring Property. Drill holes ECP-121, ECP-123, ECP-119, ECP-116, ECP-120 and ECP-122 were drilled to define the northern and eastern extents of the deposit itself, where thinner intercepts of similar grade reflect the structural thinning of the core by post mineral faulting, including the Basement Fault. Assays pending from the remainder of the program have focused mostly within the western side of the deposit, defining the area around ECP-065 with 439.7 ft @ 0.97% Cu TSol and 0.033% Mo (press release dated April 5, 2022).

The 105,000 ft (32,000 m) infill drilling program is aimed at upgrading the mineral resource to the indicated category in support of the potential declaration of maiden reserves in the upcoming Pre-Feasibility. To date, 63,795 ft (19,445 m) or 29 holes have been reported via press release, defining a core within the high-grade enrichment blanket within the eastern half of the deposit, extending westward along the southern portion of the deposit.

Chalcocite and covellite are the dominant copper species in the enrichment blanket, replacing primary pyrite and chalcopyrite in their original depositional habits, such as veins, breccia fillings, voids and disseminations. These replacements styles, shown in FIGURES 1-10, are representative of our enriched mineral zone. Chalcocite also tends to build on itself, resulting in zones of higher-grade mineralization where the enrichment fluids had time and opportunity to continue the secondary enrichment process.

TABLE 1: Parks/Salyer Drilling Highlights

Hole Id

Zone

Feet

Metres

CuT

%

TSol

%

Mo

%

From

To

Length

From

To

Length

ECP-114

enriched

1,288.0

1,321.2

33.2

392.6

402.7

10.1

3.08

2.84

0.021

enriched

1,392.0

1,437.3

45.3

424.3

438.1

13.8

3.43

2.90

0.026

enriched

1,534.0

1,997.5

463.5

467.6

608.8

141.3

1.14

0.98

0.028

including

1,534.0

1,554.0

20.0

467.6

473.7

6.1

1.76

1.64

0.013

and

1,680.0

1,743.0

63.0

512.1

531.3

19.2

1.70

1.62

0.022

and

1,913.0

1,997.5

84.5

583.1

608.8

25.8

1.46

1.34

0.041

primary

1,997.5

2,233.3

235.8

608.8

680.7

71.9

0.28

0.02

0.021

ECP-116

oxide

1,454.0

1,481.6

27.6

443.2

451.6

8.4

0.74

0.71

0.010

enriched

1,481.6

2,051.6

570.0

451.6

625.3

173.7

0.86

0.64

0.015

including

1,492.0

1,578.0

86.0

454.8

481.0

26.2

1.24

1.17

0.015

and

1,878.0

1,938.0

60.0

572.4

590.7

18.3

1.21

1.09

0.011

and

1,972.0

2,051.6

79.6

601.1

625.3

24.3

1.24

1.10

0.015

primary

1,965.0

2,220.6

255.6

598.9

676.8

77.9

0.23

0.02

0.009

ECP-119

oxide

1,488.1

1,524.1

36.0

453.6

464.5

11.0

1.28

1.27

0.012

enriched

1,524.1

1,614.0

89.9

464.5

491.9

27.4

2.31

2.21

0.011

oxide

1,650.0

1,716.2

66.2

502.9

523.1

20.2

2.07

2.02

0.012

including

1,702.1

1,716.2

14.1

518.8

523.1

4.3

4.07

4.05

0.017

enriched

1,849.2

1,879.0

29.8

563.6

572.7

9.1

0.50

0.43

0.013

primary

1,879.0

2,358.1

479.1

572.7

718.7

146.0

0.24

0.03

0.004

ECP-120

enriched

1,562.0

1,610.8

48.8

476.1

491.0

14.9

0.66

0.66

0.003

enriched

1,814.0

1,936.7

122.7

552.9

590.3

37.4

1.63

1.56

0.016

including

1,894.0

1,934.0

40.0

577.3

589.5

12.2

1.94

1.82

0.028

ECP-121

oxide

1,288.0

1,425.4

137.4

392.6

434.5

41.9

1.03

1.01

0.009

including

1,318.0

1,338.0

20.0

401.7

407.8

6.1

2.30

2.29

0.007

oxide

1,467.0

1,499.0

32.0

447.1

456.9

9.8

0.64

0.57

0.003

enriched

1,510.7

1,537.0

26.3

460.5

468.5

8.0

0.91

0.85

0.003

primary

1,537.0

1,953.0

416.0

468.5

595.3

126.8

0.17

0.05

0.001

including

1,537.0

1,628.0

91.0

468.5

496.2

27.7

0.32

0.08

0.001

ECP-122

enriched

1,264.5

1,811.0

546.5

385.4

552.0

166.6

1.14

1.00

0.007

including

1,264.5

1,441.0

176.5

385.4

439.2

53.8

2.03

1.88

0.005

ECP-123

oxide

1,207.0

1,223.0

16.0

367.9

372.8

4.9

0.79

0.78

0.014

oxide

1,259.9

1,314.3

54.4

384.0

400.6

16.6

1.25

1.22

0.014

oxide

1,632.3

1,652.0

19.7

497.5

503.5

6.0

0.65

0.64

0.004

enriched

1,652.0

1,798.0

146.0

503.5

548.0

44.5

0.84

0.82

0.009

including

1,676.8

1,741.4

64.6

511.1

530.8

19.7

1.13

1.12

0.008

primary

1,798.0

2,278.1

480.1

548.0

694.4

146.3

0.24

0.03

0.005

including

1,875.0

1,925.5

50.5

571.5

586.9

15.4

0.45

0.04

0.004

and

1,960.8

1,975.4

14.6

597.7

602.1

4.5

0.75

0.09

0.003

and

2,087.0

2,107.0

20.0

636.1

642.2

6.1

0.53

0.04

0.006

ECP-124

oxide

1,152.0

1,182.0

30.0

351.1

360.3

9.1

1.40

1.36

0.011

enriched

1,219.2

1,581.0

361.8

371.6

481.9

110.3

1.14

1.06

0.007

including

1,219.2

1,399.0

179.8

371.6

426.4

54.8

1.87

1.79

0.010

primary

1,581.0

2,411.0

830.0

481.9

734.9

253.0

0.13

0.02

0.004

including

1,747.9

1,770.0

22.1

532.8

539.5

6.7

0.40

0.05

0.003

and

1,891.0

1,912.3

21.3

576.4

582.9

6.5

0.50

0.04

0.013

ECP-125

oxide

559.0

697.3

138.3

170.4

212.5

42.2

0.76

0.73

0.007

including

586.0

616.0

30.0

178.6

187.8

9.1

1.68

1.64

0.006

enriched

814.8

1,360.0

545.2

248.4

414.5

166.2

1.09

0.99

0.020

including

1,097.0

1,314.0

217.0

334.4

400.5

66.1

1.75

1.66

0.009

primary

1,360.0

1,995.5

635.5

414.5

608.2

193.7

0.46

0.04

0.018

including

1,383.0

1,543.0

160.0

421.5

470.3

48.8

0.71

0.06

0.034

and

1,573.0

1,603.0

30.0

479.5

488.6

9.1

0.65

0.04

0.016

  1. Intervals are presented in core length and are drilled with very near vertical dip angles.
  2. Drill assays assume a mineralized cut-off grade of 0.5% CuT reflecting the potential for heap leaching of underground material in the case of Oxide and Enriched or in the case of Primary material, 0.1% CuT, to provide typical average grades. Holes were terminated below the basement fault.
  3. Assay results are not capped. Intercepts are aggregated within geological confines of major mineral zones.
  4. True widths are not known.

Table 2: Drilling details

Hole

Easting (m)

Northing (m)

Elevation (ft)

TD (ft)

Azimuth

Dip

ECP-114

421986.7

3645197.6

1384.6

2252.4

0.0

-90.0

ECP-116

422068.4

3645179.0

1386.2

2213.7

0.0

-90.0

ECP-119

421965.5

3645345.6

1387.2

2406.0

0.0

-90.0

ECP-120

422144.8

3645025.3

1381.3

1949.2

0.0

-90.0

ECP-121

421571.6

3645335.8

1383.3

2477.0

0.0

-90.0

ECP-122

422144.9

3644938.2

1379.0

1857.6

0.0

-90.0

ECP-123

421887.3

3645337.1

1385.3

2377.0

0.0

-90.0

ECP-124

421537.7

3645273.4

1379.7

2434.2

0.0

-90.0

ECP-125

421747.5

3644794.8

1367.0

2039.4

0.0

-90.0

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Drilling completed on the project between 2020 and 2022 was supervised by on-site ASCU personnel who prepared core samples for assay and implemented a full QA/QC program using blanks, standards, and duplicates to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. The samples were sealed on site and shipped to Skyline Laboratories in Tucson AZ for analysis. Skyline’s quality control system complies with global certifications for Quality ISO9001:2008.

Technical aspects of this news release have been reviewed and verified by Allan Schappert – CPG #11758, who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101– Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Links from the Press Release

Figures 1-10: https://arizonasonoran.com/projects/exploration/maps-and-figures/

Press release April 5, 2022: https://arizonasonoran.com/news-releases/arizona-sonoran-park-salyer-drilling-intercepts-302.0-ft-1.23-cut-0.021-mo-including-10.0-ft-7.95-cut-0.112-mo/

Neither the TSX nor the regulating authority has approved or disproved the information contained in this press release.

About Arizona Sonoran Copper Company (www.arizonasonoran.com | www.cactusmine.com)

ASCU’s objective is to become a mid-tier copper producer with low operating costs and to develop the Cactus and Parks/Salyer Projects that could generate robust returns for investors and provide a long term sustainable and responsible operation for the community and all stakeholders. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Cactus Project (former ASARCO, Sacaton mine) which is situated on private land in an infrastructure-rich area of Arizona. Contiguous to the Cactus Project is the Company’s 100%-owned Parks/Salyer deposit that could allow for a phased expansion of the Cactus Mine once it becomes a producing asset. The Company is led by an executive management team and Board which have a long-standing track record of successful project delivery in North America complemented by global capital markets expertise.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ASCU to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals; the results of drilling; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the properties; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; results of exploration programs; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; or delays in obtaining governmental approvals, projected cash operating costs, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals.

Although ASCU has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and ASCU disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.


© Business Wire 2023
